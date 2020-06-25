5800 Tower Road

Amenities
* Large 1 Bedroom plus Loft Condo with 1-Car Attached Garage * New Carpet and Fresh Paint throughout * Front Entrance Located on 2nd Floor * Gas Fireplace in Living Room * Bright and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings * Pet friendly up to 35lbs * Front Loading Washer and Dryer included * Attached 1 Car Garage and other parking available with HOA pass * Loft does not include a closet * Community Pool and Clubhouse * Easy Access to DIA, Pena Blvd, and I-225 * New Starbucks and other restaurants close by. * Coming Available- Thursday, April 11th! * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long termÂ residentÂ * We do full background checks *Â Visit website for online-application