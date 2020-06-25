5800 Tower Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

* Large 1 Bedroom plus Loft Condo with 1-Car Attached Garage * New Carpet and Fresh Paint throughout * Front Entrance Located on 2nd Floor * Gas Fireplace in Living Room * Bright and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings * Pet friendly up to 35lbs * Front Loading Washer and Dryer included * Attached 1 Car Garage and other parking available with HOA pass * Loft does not include a closet * Community Pool and Clubhouse * Easy Access to DIA, Pena Blvd, and I-225 * New Starbucks and other restaurants close by. * Coming Available- Thursday, April 11th! * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long termÂ residentÂ * We do full background checks *Â Visit website for online-application