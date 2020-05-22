All apartments in Denver
5701 E. 8th Avenue

5701 East 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5701 East 8th Avenue, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

dogs allowed
gym
yoga
clubhouse
media room
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3d4fd97092 ---- Meet Avenue 8 at Mayfair&mdash;all the perks of being close to downtown Denver, but far from noise and traffic. All Avenue 8 at Mayfair 1 and 2-bedroom apartments are brand new, designed from the floor up. Think flexible floor plans, big windows, exposed concrete ceilings, clever storage&mdash;and that&rsquo;s just the beginning. Avenue 8 spoils your pooch with an indoor dog lounge, outdoor park, and dog wash, and also offers amazing community amenities, including a yoga and fitness room, media center, and rooftop lounge with breathtaking mountain views. Mayfair is a cozy neighborhood just 5 miles east of downtown Denver. Brick tudor-style homes line many of the streets, and local businesses pepper the neighborhood, including Copper Door Coffee Roasters, 4Gs Mexican Family Restaurant, City Floral Garden Center, Solera Restaurant, and Marczyk Fine Foods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 E. 8th Avenue have any available units?
5701 E. 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5701 E. 8th Avenue have?
Some of 5701 E. 8th Avenue's amenities include dogs allowed, gym, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5701 E. 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5701 E. 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 E. 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5701 E. 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5701 E. 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 5701 E. 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5701 E. 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 E. 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 E. 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5701 E. 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5701 E. 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5701 E. 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 E. 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5701 E. 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
