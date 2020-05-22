5701 E. 8th Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3d4fd97092 ---- Meet Avenue 8 at Mayfair—all the perks of being close to downtown Denver, but far from noise and traffic. All Avenue 8 at Mayfair 1 and 2-bedroom apartments are brand new, designed from the floor up. Think flexible floor plans, big windows, exposed concrete ceilings, clever storage—and that’s just the beginning. Avenue 8 spoils your pooch with an indoor dog lounge, outdoor park, and dog wash, and also offers amazing community amenities, including a yoga and fitness room, media center, and rooftop lounge with breathtaking mountain views. Mayfair is a cozy neighborhood just 5 miles east of downtown Denver. Brick tudor-style homes line many of the streets, and local businesses pepper the neighborhood, including Copper Door Coffee Roasters, 4Gs Mexican Family Restaurant, City Floral Garden Center, Solera Restaurant, and Marczyk Fine Foods.