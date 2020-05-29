All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

5679 Dayton Street

5679 Dayton St · No Longer Available
Location

5679 Dayton St, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Furnished room includes a full size bed, a desk a lamp and a good size closet. You would have access to the large kit, refrigerator, dining space, living room and laundry room equipped with a bran new washer and dryer. A community pool and beautiful park and green belt are across the street. Centrally located to Downtown, the light rail, the Medical District And Northfield Shopping Center is 6 mins away. Its in a safe new neighborhood, very clean home.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=12567767

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5140831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5679 Dayton Street have any available units?
5679 Dayton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5679 Dayton Street have?
Some of 5679 Dayton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5679 Dayton Street currently offering any rent specials?
5679 Dayton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5679 Dayton Street pet-friendly?
No, 5679 Dayton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5679 Dayton Street offer parking?
Yes, 5679 Dayton Street offers parking.
Does 5679 Dayton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5679 Dayton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5679 Dayton Street have a pool?
Yes, 5679 Dayton Street has a pool.
Does 5679 Dayton Street have accessible units?
No, 5679 Dayton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5679 Dayton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5679 Dayton Street has units with dishwashers.
