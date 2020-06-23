All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:40 PM

558 S Race Street

558 South Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

558 South Race Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Super cute 2 bed 1 bath bungalow in Wash Park with rare attached garage. In addition to the 1 car attached garage, there is a HUGE 2 car detached garage fully finished with drywall, paint, and HEAT, with ample overhead lighting that can be used as an studio/workshop. Big living room, large kitchen, and fenced yard with professional landscaping. Property includes all appliances. Unbeatable location! 5 blocks to Wash Park and 5 blocks to Gaylord shopping district. 1 miles to Cherry Creek Shopping District

Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for each additional. All appliance included. Utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 S Race Street have any available units?
558 S Race Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 558 S Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
558 S Race Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 S Race Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 558 S Race Street is pet friendly.
Does 558 S Race Street offer parking?
Yes, 558 S Race Street offers parking.
Does 558 S Race Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 558 S Race Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 S Race Street have a pool?
No, 558 S Race Street does not have a pool.
Does 558 S Race Street have accessible units?
No, 558 S Race Street does not have accessible units.
Does 558 S Race Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 558 S Race Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 558 S Race Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 558 S Race Street does not have units with air conditioning.
