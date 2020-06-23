558 S Race Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Super cute 2 bed 1 bath bungalow in Wash Park with rare attached garage. In addition to the 1 car attached garage, there is a HUGE 2 car detached garage fully finished with drywall, paint, and HEAT, with ample overhead lighting that can be used as an studio/workshop. Big living room, large kitchen, and fenced yard with professional landscaping. Property includes all appliances. Unbeatable location! 5 blocks to Wash Park and 5 blocks to Gaylord shopping district. 1 miles to Cherry Creek Shopping District



Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for each additional. All appliance included. Utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information.