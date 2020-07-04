All apartments in Denver
5555 Jebel Ct.
Last updated April 3 2019 at 1:50 PM

5555 Jebel Ct.

5555 Jebel Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5555 Jebel Ct, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/474503100d ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings.***

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom House with almost 2000 sq ft of living space and amazing mountain views located in Green Valley Ranch.

Spacious Great Room flows to Dining Area and Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Main floor Laundry with washer/dryer located off Kitchen.

Open floor plan on Main Level offers lots of sun exposure and open glass stair case leading up to the upper level.

Upper level has Loft plus 3 good sized Bedrooms including very large Master Suite with 5 piece Master Bathroom; Loft is perfect for a Study, Den, or Play Area.

Sprawling fenced in Backyard and Side Yard.

2 car attached Garage; Ceiling fans throughout; Central air.

Great location! Just blocks from shopping, restaurants and grocery stores as well as GVR Recreation Center, Library and GVR Golf Course and Town Center Park which includes playground, pond, skate park and baseball diamond.

Close proximity to many schools such as GVR DSST, Highline Academy, Pitt Weaker K-8 and Soar Charter.

Convenient to DIA, Light Rail, I-70 and I-225 access, Anschutz Medical Campus, Downtown and Northfield shopping and entertainment options.

Available April 9th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5555 Jebel Ct. have any available units?
5555 Jebel Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5555 Jebel Ct. have?
Some of 5555 Jebel Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5555 Jebel Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5555 Jebel Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5555 Jebel Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 5555 Jebel Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5555 Jebel Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 5555 Jebel Ct. offers parking.
Does 5555 Jebel Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5555 Jebel Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5555 Jebel Ct. have a pool?
No, 5555 Jebel Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5555 Jebel Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5555 Jebel Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5555 Jebel Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5555 Jebel Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

