5555 Jebel Ct.

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom House with almost 2000 sq ft of living space and amazing mountain views located in Green Valley Ranch.



Spacious Great Room flows to Dining Area and Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Main floor Laundry with washer/dryer located off Kitchen.



Open floor plan on Main Level offers lots of sun exposure and open glass stair case leading up to the upper level.



Upper level has Loft plus 3 good sized Bedrooms including very large Master Suite with 5 piece Master Bathroom; Loft is perfect for a Study, Den, or Play Area.



Sprawling fenced in Backyard and Side Yard.



2 car attached Garage; Ceiling fans throughout; Central air.



Great location! Just blocks from shopping, restaurants and grocery stores as well as GVR Recreation Center, Library and GVR Golf Course and Town Center Park which includes playground, pond, skate park and baseball diamond.



Close proximity to many schools such as GVR DSST, Highline Academy, Pitt Weaker K-8 and Soar Charter.



Convenient to DIA, Light Rail, I-70 and I-225 access, Anschutz Medical Campus, Downtown and Northfield shopping and entertainment options.



Available April 9th