5431 S Dover St. #103

2 Bed / 2 Bath Willow Ranch Condo with detached garage! Great location! - Welcome to the gated community of WILLOW RANCH. You will love this beautiful and spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo, ground level. Front of condo facing open space.

Freshly painted, new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, and new kitchen countertop. 1 car detached garage included.

The amenities in this community include the swimming pool, fitness facility as well as Lounge to host gatherings!

Minutes from Southwest Plaza shopping, Whole Foods and many more shops, restaurants and entertainment.



Small dog and cat ok. No smoking. No marijuana.

Available now!



