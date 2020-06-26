All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

5360 Highline Place

5360 Highline Place · No Longer Available
Location

5360 Highline Place, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
DU Home for Rent in Denver.. HUGE BACKYARD !!! - This beautiful ranch home is a gem. When you walk in you will be surprised with all the living space available. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. A living room and added on huge dining room that leads out to a huge deck.

BACK YARD is something to talk about. ITS HUGE, ready for gardens to be planed, backs up to a running, walking trail. Three nice sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Bath room is updated with a nice sly light to allow plenty of natural light in.

Basement comes with plenty of storage space and rooms to spare. Full bathroom downstairs.

Swamp cooler
Mowing service included
HUGE back yard
Hardwood Floors
New paint
One car garage

This is a must see!!
Call today for your showing
720-474-2822

(RLNE4951419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5360 Highline Place have any available units?
5360 Highline Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5360 Highline Place have?
Some of 5360 Highline Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5360 Highline Place currently offering any rent specials?
5360 Highline Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5360 Highline Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5360 Highline Place is pet friendly.
Does 5360 Highline Place offer parking?
Yes, 5360 Highline Place offers parking.
Does 5360 Highline Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5360 Highline Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5360 Highline Place have a pool?
No, 5360 Highline Place does not have a pool.
Does 5360 Highline Place have accessible units?
No, 5360 Highline Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5360 Highline Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5360 Highline Place does not have units with dishwashers.
