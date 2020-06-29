All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5164 Andes Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5164 Andes Way
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

5164 Andes Way

5164 Andes Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5164 Andes Way, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 05/15/20 $15/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Great walkability to parks, Green Valley Ranch Golf Club, grocery stores and everything that the Town Center has to offer. Minutes to Denver International Airport. Newer contemporary 3 story home with lots of upgrades! Enormous smart space on the 3rd level perfect for the man cave, office, or exercise room. The updated kitchen consists of granite countertops, substantial island, recessed lighting, white craftsman cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas range, upgraded subway backsplash, and brushed pendant lighting. Home has A/C, 9 ft ceiling on the main level, laminate wood floors, recessed lighting, and clerestory windows.
Sizeable master features a walk-in closet, spa shower with upgraded tile and pebbled floor, tile in bath, and double sinks, Oversized 2 car garage. Tenant to pay utilities. Pets upon approval.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5730382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5164 Andes Way have any available units?
5164 Andes Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5164 Andes Way have?
Some of 5164 Andes Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5164 Andes Way currently offering any rent specials?
5164 Andes Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5164 Andes Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5164 Andes Way is pet friendly.
Does 5164 Andes Way offer parking?
Yes, 5164 Andes Way offers parking.
Does 5164 Andes Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5164 Andes Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5164 Andes Way have a pool?
No, 5164 Andes Way does not have a pool.
Does 5164 Andes Way have accessible units?
No, 5164 Andes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5164 Andes Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5164 Andes Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University