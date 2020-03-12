All apartments in Denver
5155 Steele St

5155 North Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

5155 North Steele Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright and sunny 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom property for rent in Elyria Swansea, just northeast of RiNo. Large master bedroom with tons of storage. South unit in side-by-side duplex with plenty of outdoor space; this unit includes off-street parking (2), and a gated carport (1). Small dog negotiable, subject to $100 non-refundable pet fee and $25/mo pet rent. Directly across the street from park. Centrally located with close proximity to public transportation, I-70, 1-25, I-76, and minutes to downtown Denver. Monthly rent is $1,385 plus gas/electric bill (water, trash, sewer included in rent). $1,385 security deposit payable prior to move-in, available around March 15. 12-14 month lease term preferred. Application fee payable for each adult occupant of $45 in order to conduct credit and background checks upon initial screening and interest.
/////
A couple notes on the property:
Monthly rent: $1385 + gas/electric bill
Security Deposit: $1385
First month’s rent: $1385
Payable at/or before lease execution: security deposit plus first mo. rent ($1385 + $1385) = $2,770
Term: 12-14 months
Start date: March 15, 2019 (or as discussed)
Utilities to be paid by tenant include: gas/electric (water, trash, sewer included in rent)
Up to 1 small dog allowed with landlord approval and subject to $100 non-refundable pet fee and $25/mo pet rent.
1 large master bedroom with several closets for storage
1 internal bedroom with closet
Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, sink/disposal. NO dishwasher.
Central heating. NO air conditioning.
Offstreet parking in the front for up to 2 cars and 1 carport spot.
Shared yard space.
Snow shoveling responsibility of tenant.
NO laundry on the premises.
NOTE: Garage is NOT available or included with this rental.

Prospective tenants must meet these minimum qualifications:
Maximum of two adults per bedroom, max 4. All adult occupants must meet minimum qualifications.
All combined tenant gross monthly income must be 3 or more times the monthly rent (proof of income requested, such as 1 month bank statement or pay stub from paycheck).
Tenants must pass a credit check with minimum credit score of 600.
Tenants must pass a criminal and background check.
Tenant must provide copy of Drivers’ License.
Tenant must have no criminal felonies violent or sexual in nature in the past 10 years.
Tenant must have no past history of evictions or judgments.
Tenants must provide employer contact information for verification of employment.
Tenants must have good references from all previous landlords for past 5 years. Tenants to provide contact information and rental history for verification.
Tenants to carry renters insurance for the duration of the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

