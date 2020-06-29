All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

5021 Bryant Street

5021 Bryant Street · No Longer Available
Location

5021 Bryant Street, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

Renovated 3Bed/1Bath Near Regis University Available NOW! - Charming 3bedroom/1bathroom home located on a quiet block near Regis University and Chaffee Park in northwest Denver. Enjoy the new renovations including refinished hardwood floors, fresh interior paint, newer roof, new hot water heater and central a/c!

Updated kitchen includes a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. The full bath is complete with gorgeous tile and modern fixtures. Big back yard with covered back patio perfect for gatherings and BBQs. Off-street parking for two cars, established landscaping for privacy, and so much more to love about this amazing bungalow!!

In the heart of Chaffee Park, you'll love the convenience of living just minutes away from some of Denver's best neighborhoods: Sunnyside, Highlands, and Berkeley. Close to I-70, I-25, I-76 and Federal Blvd -- easy access to downtown and the mountains.

Tenant pays utilities and responsible for landscaping. A dog may be considered with an additional deposit.

LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/9c35ee08-744b-4020-af96-d43afb55a654

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5155723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 Bryant Street have any available units?
5021 Bryant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5021 Bryant Street have?
Some of 5021 Bryant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5021 Bryant Street currently offering any rent specials?
5021 Bryant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 Bryant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5021 Bryant Street is pet friendly.
Does 5021 Bryant Street offer parking?
Yes, 5021 Bryant Street offers parking.
Does 5021 Bryant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5021 Bryant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 Bryant Street have a pool?
No, 5021 Bryant Street does not have a pool.
Does 5021 Bryant Street have accessible units?
No, 5021 Bryant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 Bryant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5021 Bryant Street has units with dishwashers.
