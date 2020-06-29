5021 Bryant Street

Amenities

Renovated 3Bed/1Bath Near Regis University Available NOW! - Charming 3bedroom/1bathroom home located on a quiet block near Regis University and Chaffee Park in northwest Denver. Enjoy the new renovations including refinished hardwood floors, fresh interior paint, newer roof, new hot water heater and central a/c!



Updated kitchen includes a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. The full bath is complete with gorgeous tile and modern fixtures. Big back yard with covered back patio perfect for gatherings and BBQs. Off-street parking for two cars, established landscaping for privacy, and so much more to love about this amazing bungalow!!



In the heart of Chaffee Park, you'll love the convenience of living just minutes away from some of Denver's best neighborhoods: Sunnyside, Highlands, and Berkeley. Close to I-70, I-25, I-76 and Federal Blvd -- easy access to downtown and the mountains.



Tenant pays utilities and responsible for landscaping. A dog may be considered with an additional deposit.



LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/9c35ee08-744b-4020-af96-d43afb55a654



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5155723)