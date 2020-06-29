4908 Irving St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family Home Near Regis University - This updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home is in walking distance of Regis University. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen, washer dryer. Nice fenced backyard. Flexible lease term. Call to discuss.



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $2095.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2095.00

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Street only. No garage. Requires tenant to obtain a parking permit.

PETS: Dogs only. Restrictions and additional fees apply.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/Sewer, Trash/Recycle



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.



Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.



All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Cats Allowed



