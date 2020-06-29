All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4908 Irving St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4908 Irving St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4908 Irving St.

4908 Irving Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4908 Irving Street, Denver, CO 80221
Regis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family Home Near Regis University - This updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home is in walking distance of Regis University. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen, washer dryer. Nice fenced backyard. Flexible lease term. Call to discuss.

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $2095.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2095.00
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Street only. No garage. Requires tenant to obtain a parking permit.
PETS: Dogs only. Restrictions and additional fees apply.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/Sewer, Trash/Recycle

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4627776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 Irving St. have any available units?
4908 Irving St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4908 Irving St. have?
Some of 4908 Irving St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4908 Irving St. currently offering any rent specials?
4908 Irving St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 Irving St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4908 Irving St. is pet friendly.
Does 4908 Irving St. offer parking?
Yes, 4908 Irving St. offers parking.
Does 4908 Irving St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4908 Irving St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 Irving St. have a pool?
No, 4908 Irving St. does not have a pool.
Does 4908 Irving St. have accessible units?
No, 4908 Irving St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 Irving St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4908 Irving St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1515 Flats
1515 Vrain Street
Denver, CO 80204
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St
Denver, CO 80202
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University