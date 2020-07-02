All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

4745 Newton

4745 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4745 Newton Street, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
media room
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
2 bd 1 Bath home in Berkley - 4745 Newton
Denver, CO 80212

Within walking distance to Rocky Mountain and Berkley Lake Park. Minutes from the Tennyson and Highland Square Business Districts. This Home is in a convenient location, in a vibrant neighborhood. Nearby businesses include Rocky Top Tavern, Rocky Top Tavern, Oriental Theater, Smiley Branch Library, and so much more.

The Home itself is a large 2/3 Bed/1 Bath. The master bedroom has an adjoining room with a huge closet and private entrance to the backyard. This adjoining room could be used as an additional bedroom. The kitchen has a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove top. This home stays cozy and warm in the winter.
1 Single Car Garages -one attached. The huge fenced yard has a patio that's perfect for year-round fun! It also has a shed for storage/workshop space. Lot size is .15 acres.
Utilities include water and sewer. Tenant is responsible for trash and electricity.
The home is in fair condition, but it has some cosmetic flaws. We accept section 8. No smoking.

Monthly Rent- $1,750
Pet cleaning fee - $100
Monthly pet rent - $50
Security deposit- $1,000
Application fee- $45

To schedule a showing please text "requested showing for Newton" to Janel Anderson at 307-286-0340

This listing is Provided by Janel Anderson-Realtor(tm) of Home Treasure Finders, Inc.
https://www.hometreasurefinders.com/management/vacancies/
The Fair Housing Act prohibits property owners, financial institutions and landlords from discriminating against prospective tenants or buyers on the basis of race, religion, national origin, sex, family status or disability.

(RLNE5074433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

