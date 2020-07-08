All apartments in Denver
4740 W. 31st Avenue

4740 West 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4740 West 31st Avenue, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

w/d hookup
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
DESCRIPTION
Cozy triplex unit in a great location just a few blocks from Highlands Square, a few blocks from the Tennyson shopping district, or a short downhill bike ride to Sloan's Lake. Stop at Hogshead brewery on the way down or grab coffee and bagels at Leroy's or Slohi coffee. Two of my personal favorites.

There is one bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen upstairs and one bedroom and laundry hookups downstairs. Lots of extra storage space in the basement.

Thank you for your interest. Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619-6068 for more information or visit our website at jmrealty.managebuilding.com to submit an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4740 W. 31st Avenue have any available units?
4740 W. 31st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4740 W. 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4740 W. 31st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4740 W. 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4740 W. 31st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4740 W. 31st Avenue offer parking?
No, 4740 W. 31st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4740 W. 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4740 W. 31st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4740 W. 31st Avenue have a pool?
No, 4740 W. 31st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4740 W. 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4740 W. 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4740 W. 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4740 W. 31st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4740 W. 31st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4740 W. 31st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
