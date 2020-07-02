All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

4567 S Lowell Blvd

4567 South Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4567 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80236
Fort Logan

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f51d7620b5 ---- Spacious like new, 2 bedroom 1 full bath with great upgrades. Large bedrooms and closets, Washer and Dryer included, reserved parking space and access to the community pool. Rent includes Heat, Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant responsible for Electricity and any add-ons like cable, internet, etc. Dog friendly, No cats please. Available Now! $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4567 S Lowell Blvd have any available units?
4567 S Lowell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4567 S Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 4567 S Lowell Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4567 S Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4567 S Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4567 S Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4567 S Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4567 S Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4567 S Lowell Blvd offers parking.
Does 4567 S Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4567 S Lowell Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4567 S Lowell Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4567 S Lowell Blvd has a pool.
Does 4567 S Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4567 S Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4567 S Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4567 S Lowell Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

