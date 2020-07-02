4567 S Lowell Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f51d7620b5 ---- Spacious like new, 2 bedroom 1 full bath with great upgrades. Large bedrooms and closets, Washer and Dryer included, reserved parking space and access to the community pool. Rent includes Heat, Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant responsible for Electricity and any add-ons like cable, internet, etc. Dog friendly, No cats please. Available Now! $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websit