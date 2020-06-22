Amenities

4560 Eureka Ct Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Montbello subdivision! - This bi-level house has a total of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upper level of the house has the living room, dining area, kitchen, one bedroom and the master bedroom with master bath. The lower level has the other 2 bedrooms, laundry room, and a nice family room with big garden level windows and a very nice wood-burning brick fireplace. There’s a sliding patio door to a big deck and a big backyard for enjoying sunny days! This house also features an attached 2-car garage.



Located near Montbello Central Park and Village Place Park. Nearby schools include Oakland Elementary School, Stepping Stone Learning Center, and Maxwell Elementary School.



The house will be available in August. Rent is $2175 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2100 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.



*Prefer 1 Year Lease, we would love for you to stay longer. No smoking. We will accept the first qualified applicant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.



Lots of scams exist with rental properties. Ask us for our title company, located in Lakewood, and call them to confirm we are the owners and we are real people who live in Denver. If someone can't provide a reference from a third person, like a licensed title company, they can't prove to you they own the house - don't give them money! Check us, don't believe our word, it's okay we want you to verify it's legitimate.



For questions or to get a link of the video walk-through, text us at 336-715-3825 or 303-444-0199 for a faster response. Send us an inquiry via email to get a link of all our listings and meet the president of Double Black Diamond Development LLC via Youtube video.



No Cats Allowed



