Last updated June 23 2020 at 10:21 AM

4560 Eureka Ct

4560 Eureka Court · (303) 444-0199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4560 Eureka Court, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4560 Eureka Ct · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1923 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4560 Eureka Ct Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Montbello subdivision! - This bi-level house has a total of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upper level of the house has the living room, dining area, kitchen, one bedroom and the master bedroom with master bath. The lower level has the other 2 bedrooms, laundry room, and a nice family room with big garden level windows and a very nice wood-burning brick fireplace. There’s a sliding patio door to a big deck and a big backyard for enjoying sunny days! This house also features an attached 2-car garage.

Located near Montbello Central Park and Village Place Park. Nearby schools include Oakland Elementary School, Stepping Stone Learning Center, and Maxwell Elementary School.

The house will be available in August. Rent is $2175 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2100 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.

*Prefer 1 Year Lease, we would love for you to stay longer. No smoking. We will accept the first qualified applicant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.

Lots of scams exist with rental properties. Ask us for our title company, located in Lakewood, and call them to confirm we are the owners and we are real people who live in Denver. If someone can't provide a reference from a third person, like a licensed title company, they can't prove to you they own the house - don't give them money! Check us, don't believe our word, it's okay we want you to verify it's legitimate.

For questions or to get a link of the video walk-through, text us at 336-715-3825 or 303-444-0199 for a faster response. Send us an inquiry via email to get a link of all our listings and meet the president of Double Black Diamond Development LLC via Youtube video.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3932298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4560 Eureka Ct have any available units?
4560 Eureka Ct has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4560 Eureka Ct have?
Some of 4560 Eureka Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4560 Eureka Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4560 Eureka Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4560 Eureka Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4560 Eureka Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4560 Eureka Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4560 Eureka Ct does offer parking.
Does 4560 Eureka Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4560 Eureka Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4560 Eureka Ct have a pool?
No, 4560 Eureka Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4560 Eureka Ct have accessible units?
No, 4560 Eureka Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4560 Eureka Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4560 Eureka Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
