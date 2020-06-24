All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:37 AM

4554 Walden St

4554 Walden Street · No Longer Available
Location

4554 Walden Street, Denver, CO 80249
Gateway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
RARE 3 car garage, located in desirable Green Valley Ranch! Situated on a corner lot facing Open Space to the west for lovely mountain views from the covered front porch. This home boasts many upgraded features, and an open, airy floor plan with tons of natural light. Espresso wood floors and decorator colors throughout the main level. Gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, 42' espresso cabinets, quartz countertops, a huge island for entertaining, and a pantry. Upstairs you will find a large loft, that can be used as a game room or a second family room, with its own built-in wet bar! Spacious master suite with walk-in spa shower and HUGE closet, two secondary bedrooms, a full bath with dual vanities, AND a large laundry room complete the upper level. There is plenty of room to expand and add your personal touch in the unfinished basement with 9' ceilings. Central AC, T1 wired internet, more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4554 Walden St have any available units?
4554 Walden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4554 Walden St have?
Some of 4554 Walden St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4554 Walden St currently offering any rent specials?
4554 Walden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4554 Walden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4554 Walden St is pet friendly.
Does 4554 Walden St offer parking?
Yes, 4554 Walden St offers parking.
Does 4554 Walden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4554 Walden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4554 Walden St have a pool?
No, 4554 Walden St does not have a pool.
Does 4554 Walden St have accessible units?
No, 4554 Walden St does not have accessible units.
Does 4554 Walden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4554 Walden St does not have units with dishwashers.

