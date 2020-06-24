4554 Walden St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage hot tub internet access

RARE 3 car garage, located in desirable Green Valley Ranch! Situated on a corner lot facing Open Space to the west for lovely mountain views from the covered front porch. This home boasts many upgraded features, and an open, airy floor plan with tons of natural light. Espresso wood floors and decorator colors throughout the main level. Gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, 42' espresso cabinets, quartz countertops, a huge island for entertaining, and a pantry. Upstairs you will find a large loft, that can be used as a game room or a second family room, with its own built-in wet bar! Spacious master suite with walk-in spa shower and HUGE closet, two secondary bedrooms, a full bath with dual vanities, AND a large laundry room complete the upper level. There is plenty of room to expand and add your personal touch in the unfinished basement with 9' ceilings. Central AC, T1 wired internet, more!