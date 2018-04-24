4525 E. 16th Ave.

Amenities

Available 03/01/20 Bright & Spacious 2BD in Park Hill - Property Id: 210910



Beautiful, bright, and spacious 2BD/1BA in popular Park Hill. Top floor apartment home, 1500 sq ft, with vintage charm in an updated three-unit building. Large windows throughout, spacious rooms including living/dining and bonus room, ample closets and storage, detached garage, convenient free shared laundry inside building. Rent includes Heat and Gas. Dogs may be allowed on a case by case basis with $25/mo pet fee and refundable pet deposit of $500. Located on a quiet residential block in close walking distance to cafes, restaurants, shops, City Park, library, etc. Close to downtown, Cherry Creek, Anschutz campus, Rose and National Jewish hospitals, and easy access to public transit and DIA. Park Hill is known affectionately as Denver's Urban Forest, and you will enjoy walking to nearby places like The Elm, The Game Lounge, Chop Shop, Park Hill Sushi, Nuggs Ice Cream, Marczyk's Market, Africana Cafe, 9Thai, 7Leguas, and Bellwether.

