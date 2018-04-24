All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:12 PM

4525 E. 16th Ave.

4525 East 16th Avenue · (303) 908-5238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4525 East 16th Avenue, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1980 · Avail. now

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Available 03/01/20 Bright & Spacious 2BD in Park Hill - Property Id: 210910

Beautiful, bright, and spacious 2BD/1BA in popular Park Hill. Top floor apartment home, 1500 sq ft, with vintage charm in an updated three-unit building. Large windows throughout, spacious rooms including living/dining and bonus room, ample closets and storage, detached garage, convenient free shared laundry inside building. Rent includes Heat and Gas. Dogs may be allowed on a case by case basis with $25/mo pet fee and refundable pet deposit of $500. Located on a quiet residential block in close walking distance to cafes, restaurants, shops, City Park, library, etc. Close to downtown, Cherry Creek, Anschutz campus, Rose and National Jewish hospitals, and easy access to public transit and DIA. Park Hill is known affectionately as Denver's Urban Forest, and you will enjoy walking to nearby places like The Elm, The Game Lounge, Chop Shop, Park Hill Sushi, Nuggs Ice Cream, Marczyk's Market, Africana Cafe, 9Thai, 7Leguas, and Bellwether.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210910
Property Id 210910

(RLNE5526454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 E. 16th Ave. have any available units?
4525 E. 16th Ave. has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 E. 16th Ave. have?
Some of 4525 E. 16th Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 E. 16th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4525 E. 16th Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 E. 16th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4525 E. 16th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4525 E. 16th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4525 E. 16th Ave. does offer parking.
Does 4525 E. 16th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 E. 16th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 E. 16th Ave. have a pool?
No, 4525 E. 16th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4525 E. 16th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4525 E. 16th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 E. 16th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 E. 16th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
