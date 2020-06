Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly all utils included gym fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 1 bedroom apartment with yard



Spacious 1 bedroom with yard, private entrance, new laminate flooring. Extra room that can be used as an office, workout area or ect. (not a second bedroom), gas fireplace. All utilities included in rent, plus full size washer & dryer.

