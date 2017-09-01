Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/47d9b4f090 ---- 41 South Lincoln Street, Denver Colorado, 80209. RECENTLY RENOVATED!* Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Leasing- Windsor Leasing@rio-realestate.com (303)-733-0487 $1150 per month Available September 9th!! 1 bedroom 1 full bath 1 bedroom apartment located in a quiet neighborhood! -Over 400 shops, restaurants, and small businesses with short walk. 41 South Lincoln Street 12-Month Lease $1150 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) *NO PETS * QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History *Deposit subject to change pending results of background check We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. **Square Footage is Approximate Thank you very much for your time and interest! If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call (303)733-0487 schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (41 South Lincoln Street). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. Thank you very much for your time and interest! Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Leasing- Windsor Leasing@Rio-realestate.com (303)-733-0487