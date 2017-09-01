All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 41 South Lincoln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
41 South Lincoln
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

41 South Lincoln

41 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

41 South Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/47d9b4f090 ---- 41 South Lincoln Street, Denver Colorado, 80209. RECENTLY RENOVATED!* Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Leasing- Windsor Leasing@rio-realestate.com (303)-733-0487 $1150 per month Available September 9th!! 1 bedroom 1 full bath 1 bedroom apartment located in a quiet neighborhood! -Over 400 shops, restaurants, and small businesses with short walk. 41 South Lincoln Street 12-Month Lease $1150 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) *NO PETS * QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History *Deposit subject to change pending results of background check We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. **Square Footage is Approximate Thank you very much for your time and interest! If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call (303)733-0487 schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (41 South Lincoln Street). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. Thank you very much for your time and interest! Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Leasing- Windsor Leasing@Rio-realestate.com (303)-733-0487

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 South Lincoln have any available units?
41 South Lincoln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 41 South Lincoln currently offering any rent specials?
41 South Lincoln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 South Lincoln pet-friendly?
No, 41 South Lincoln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 41 South Lincoln offer parking?
No, 41 South Lincoln does not offer parking.
Does 41 South Lincoln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 South Lincoln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 South Lincoln have a pool?
No, 41 South Lincoln does not have a pool.
Does 41 South Lincoln have accessible units?
No, 41 South Lincoln does not have accessible units.
Does 41 South Lincoln have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 South Lincoln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 South Lincoln have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 South Lincoln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way
Denver, CO 80022
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street
Denver, CO 80210
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street
Denver, CO 80211
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University