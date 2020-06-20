3810 Jason Street

Amenities

Beautiful Denver ranch. 3 + 1 nonconforming bedroom/2 bath. Main floor has hardwood floors, beautiful stained wood trim and many built-ins. Kitchen has newer cabinets, refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Main floor has living room, formal dining room, kitchen with bonus room, two large bedrooms and a full bathroom. Finished basement has family room, large utility room with 3/4 bathroom, one non-conforming bedroom, and storage room. Two fireplaces are decorational only - not functional. Covered front patio. Beautifully zero-scaped fenced yard. Street parking and parking behind house in alley. NO SMOKING. NO PETS PERMITTED. 6 to 12 month lease term available. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.