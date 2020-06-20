All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3810 Jason Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3810 Jason Street

3810 North Jason Street · No Longer Available
Location

3810 North Jason Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Denver ranch. 3 + 1 nonconforming bedroom/2 bath. Main floor has hardwood floors, beautiful stained wood trim and many built-ins. Kitchen has newer cabinets, refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Main floor has living room, formal dining room, kitchen with bonus room, two large bedrooms and a full bathroom. Finished basement has family room, large utility room with 3/4 bathroom, one non-conforming bedroom, and storage room. Two fireplaces are decorational only - not functional. Covered front patio. Beautifully zero-scaped fenced yard. Street parking and parking behind house in alley. NO SMOKING. NO PETS PERMITTED. 6 to 12 month lease term available. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Jason Street have any available units?
3810 Jason Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 Jason Street have?
Some of 3810 Jason Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 Jason Street currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Jason Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Jason Street pet-friendly?
No, 3810 Jason Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3810 Jason Street offer parking?
Yes, 3810 Jason Street does offer parking.
Does 3810 Jason Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 Jason Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Jason Street have a pool?
No, 3810 Jason Street does not have a pool.
Does 3810 Jason Street have accessible units?
No, 3810 Jason Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Jason Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 Jason Street has units with dishwashers.
