3444 Navajo Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

SPECTACULAR modern townhome for lease in one of Denver's most desirable locations! This end unit townhome features an open living space with gas fireplace, a chef style kitchen with Bosh appliances and a large dining room with private patio. What a perfect location in LoHi just steps away from all your favorite shops, restaurants, schools, downtown and quick access to I-70 & I-25! There is an oversized 2 car garage with room for storage. All of the bedrooms have private en-suite baths and ample storage; the master suite features some of the best views in the house. The 3rd floor flex room is perfect for entertaining, it includes a wet bar for hanging out on the large rooftop deck and has some of the most INCREDIBLE views of the neighborhood, mountains and downtown! Available last week of July for move in. Contact agent for video tour - we are observing strict COVID-19 showing instructions.