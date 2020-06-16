All apartments in Denver
3444 Navajo Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:33 PM

3444 Navajo Street

3444 Navajo Street · (303) 518-4767
Location

3444 Navajo Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPECTACULAR modern townhome for lease in one of Denver's most desirable locations! This end unit townhome features an open living space with gas fireplace, a chef style kitchen with Bosh appliances and a large dining room with private patio. What a perfect location in LoHi just steps away from all your favorite shops, restaurants, schools, downtown and quick access to I-70 & I-25! There is an oversized 2 car garage with room for storage. All of the bedrooms have private en-suite baths and ample storage; the master suite features some of the best views in the house. The 3rd floor flex room is perfect for entertaining, it includes a wet bar for hanging out on the large rooftop deck and has some of the most INCREDIBLE views of the neighborhood, mountains and downtown! Available last week of July for move in. Contact agent for video tour - we are observing strict COVID-19 showing instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3444 Navajo Street have any available units?
3444 Navajo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3444 Navajo Street currently offering any rent specials?
3444 Navajo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3444 Navajo Street pet-friendly?
No, 3444 Navajo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3444 Navajo Street offer parking?
Yes, 3444 Navajo Street does offer parking.
Does 3444 Navajo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3444 Navajo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3444 Navajo Street have a pool?
No, 3444 Navajo Street does not have a pool.
Does 3444 Navajo Street have accessible units?
No, 3444 Navajo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3444 Navajo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3444 Navajo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3444 Navajo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3444 Navajo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
