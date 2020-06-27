3430 Clay Street

Amenities
Divine Property Management proudly presents this cozy Victorian ranch style 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the desirable Potter Highlands Area:
An equal housing opportunity. Please call or text Kim Camerlo for a showing.
This adorable house features new paint, partial finished basement, washer/dryer hook ups. Big beautiful fenced in back yard. Located just minutes from the Highlands restaurants and bars.
Available: Now
Rent: 2,045.00 per month
Security Deposit 2,045.00
Leasing term minimum 12 month
Property Description:
*981 Sq.ft
*2 bedrooms
*1 bathroom
*Living Room
*Kitchen
*Partially finished basement
*Landlord pays water/sewer
*Tenant pays gas/electricity/trash
*No A/C
*Sprinkler system
*No garage
*No Smoking
*No Pets