Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:05 PM

3430 Clay Street

3430 North Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

3430 North Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

w/d hookup
Divine Property Management proudly presents this cozy Victorian ranch style 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the desirable Potter Highlands Area:
An equal housing opportunity. Please call or text Kim Camerlo for a showing.

This adorable house features new paint, partial finished basement, washer/dryer hook ups. Big beautiful fenced in back yard. Located just minutes from the Highlands restaurants and bars.

Available: Now
Rent: 2,045.00 per month
Security Deposit 2,045.00
Leasing term minimum 12 month

Property Description:
*981 Sq.ft
*2 bedrooms
*1 bathroom
*Living Room
*Kitchen
*Partially finished basement
*Landlord pays water/sewer
*Tenant pays gas/electricity/trash
*No A/C
*Sprinkler system
*No garage
*No Smoking
*No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

