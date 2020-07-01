All apartments in Denver
3420 N Saint Paul St

3420 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

3420 Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Come see this nicely updated Clayton home. Available now! This 3-bed, 2-bath home has been recently updated with a newer kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. It has been freshly painted. There are 2 bedrooms and a bathroom on the main floor and an additional bedroom and bathroom in the finished basement. The basement also includes a family room and laundry room with additional storage.

Enjoy summer barbecues in the large backyard. There is a nice patio space, a couple of raised garden beds, a shed, and a detached garage. The rental will allow dogs with a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats allowed.

To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing, please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled between Mondays and Saturdays, based on availability. We have to provide at least 24 hour's notice to our current occupants for showings. Please note we cannot be held responsible for the information listed on 3rd party websites.

Terms: Available 6/1. 12-month lease. $18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Tenant responsible for utilities including, gas/electric and water/sewer. Trash and recycling are covered. Tenants responsible for all yard maintenance. Dog negotiable with pet deposit. No Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 650.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 N Saint Paul St have any available units?
3420 N Saint Paul St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3420 N Saint Paul St have?
Some of 3420 N Saint Paul St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 N Saint Paul St currently offering any rent specials?
3420 N Saint Paul St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 N Saint Paul St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3420 N Saint Paul St is pet friendly.
Does 3420 N Saint Paul St offer parking?
Yes, 3420 N Saint Paul St offers parking.
Does 3420 N Saint Paul St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3420 N Saint Paul St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 N Saint Paul St have a pool?
No, 3420 N Saint Paul St does not have a pool.
Does 3420 N Saint Paul St have accessible units?
No, 3420 N Saint Paul St does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 N Saint Paul St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3420 N Saint Paul St has units with dishwashers.

