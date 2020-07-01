3420 N Saint Paul St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Come see this nicely updated Clayton home. Available now! This 3-bed, 2-bath home has been recently updated with a newer kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. It has been freshly painted. There are 2 bedrooms and a bathroom on the main floor and an additional bedroom and bathroom in the finished basement. The basement also includes a family room and laundry room with additional storage.



Enjoy summer barbecues in the large backyard. There is a nice patio space, a couple of raised garden beds, a shed, and a detached garage. The rental will allow dogs with a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats allowed.



To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing, please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled between Mondays and Saturdays, based on availability. We have to provide at least 24 hour's notice to our current occupants for showings. Please note we cannot be held responsible for the information listed on 3rd party websites.



Terms: Available 6/1. 12-month lease. $18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Tenant responsible for utilities including, gas/electric and water/sewer. Trash and recycling are covered. Tenants responsible for all yard maintenance. Dog negotiable with pet deposit. No Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 650.