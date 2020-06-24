All apartments in Denver
3400 S. Eudora St
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

3400 S. Eudora St

3400 South Eudora Street · No Longer Available
Location

3400 South Eudora Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Ranch Style Home in University Hills Available for Rent!!! - You are going to fall in love with this adorable little vintage home!! The retro teal colored kitchen, sparkling and original hardwood floors and tons of natural light make this charming little home unforgettable. Pulling up to the house, you'll find a lovely little aspen grove that is so beautiful with each changing season. Backyard boasts a huge covered patio with ceiling fans to create a nice breeze on those hot summer days/nights and bonus playset for tenant usage if desired. Full size washer/dryer and one car detached garage for parking or workshop. Off-street parking in front drive. Close to parks, High Line Canal Trail, shops and public transportation. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4709759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 S. Eudora St have any available units?
3400 S. Eudora St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 S. Eudora St have?
Some of 3400 S. Eudora St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 S. Eudora St currently offering any rent specials?
3400 S. Eudora St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 S. Eudora St pet-friendly?
No, 3400 S. Eudora St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3400 S. Eudora St offer parking?
Yes, 3400 S. Eudora St offers parking.
Does 3400 S. Eudora St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3400 S. Eudora St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 S. Eudora St have a pool?
No, 3400 S. Eudora St does not have a pool.
Does 3400 S. Eudora St have accessible units?
No, 3400 S. Eudora St does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 S. Eudora St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3400 S. Eudora St does not have units with dishwashers.
