3400 S. Eudora St

Beautiful Ranch Style Home in University Hills Available for Rent!!! - You are going to fall in love with this adorable little vintage home!! The retro teal colored kitchen, sparkling and original hardwood floors and tons of natural light make this charming little home unforgettable. Pulling up to the house, you'll find a lovely little aspen grove that is so beautiful with each changing season. Backyard boasts a huge covered patio with ceiling fans to create a nice breeze on those hot summer days/nights and bonus playset for tenant usage if desired. Full size washer/dryer and one car detached garage for parking or workshop. Off-street parking in front drive. Close to parks, High Line Canal Trail, shops and public transportation. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4709759)