Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

3390 S. Ash Street

3390 South Ash Street · No Longer Available
Location

3390 South Ash Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3390 S. Ash Street Available 09/01/19 University Hills Home located in Denver! - Beautiful 4 bedroom home.
Make yourself at home in this inviting Mid-Century Ranch with great walk-ability! Beautiful hardwood floors on main, coffered ceilings, Mid-century appeal and Moorish design doorway into kitchen. Home offers plenty of room for entertaining family and friends, spacious family & living rooms with plentiful light, 2 cozy fireplaces.

Family room is vaulted with easy access to fenced back yard, large patio, garden and play area. Fresh updates throughout--new interior/exterior paint, new carpet. All brand new Stainless steel appliances. Double pane windows throughout. The 3 bedrooms on the main floor include a large master suite & 5-pc bath, tall picture windows facing yard. Separate living area in basement with rec room & 3/4 bath.

Great location close to restaurants, shopping & transportation, just a block east of Colorado Blvd.

Pet rent 25.00 per month

Call Today for a showing
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5105562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3390 S. Ash Street have any available units?
3390 S. Ash Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3390 S. Ash Street have?
Some of 3390 S. Ash Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3390 S. Ash Street currently offering any rent specials?
3390 S. Ash Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3390 S. Ash Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3390 S. Ash Street is pet friendly.
Does 3390 S. Ash Street offer parking?
No, 3390 S. Ash Street does not offer parking.
Does 3390 S. Ash Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3390 S. Ash Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3390 S. Ash Street have a pool?
No, 3390 S. Ash Street does not have a pool.
Does 3390 S. Ash Street have accessible units?
No, 3390 S. Ash Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3390 S. Ash Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3390 S. Ash Street does not have units with dishwashers.
