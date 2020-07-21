Amenities

3390 S. Ash Street Available 09/01/19 University Hills Home located in Denver! - Beautiful 4 bedroom home.

Make yourself at home in this inviting Mid-Century Ranch with great walk-ability! Beautiful hardwood floors on main, coffered ceilings, Mid-century appeal and Moorish design doorway into kitchen. Home offers plenty of room for entertaining family and friends, spacious family & living rooms with plentiful light, 2 cozy fireplaces.



Family room is vaulted with easy access to fenced back yard, large patio, garden and play area. Fresh updates throughout--new interior/exterior paint, new carpet. All brand new Stainless steel appliances. Double pane windows throughout. The 3 bedrooms on the main floor include a large master suite & 5-pc bath, tall picture windows facing yard. Separate living area in basement with rec room & 3/4 bath.



Great location close to restaurants, shopping & transportation, just a block east of Colorado Blvd.



Pet rent 25.00 per month



No Cats Allowed



