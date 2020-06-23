All apartments in Denver
3383 West 30th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3383 West 30th Avenue

3383 West 30th Avenue
Location

3383 West 30th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful historic home and perfect location! This 2 bedroom single home is just two blocks from Highlands Square and all its restaurants and shops. Only 1.5 miles from downtown with great bike and bus access. Very close to exciting LoHI and Sloan's Lake. Dining has built in shelves in dining and living room. Hardwood floors and lots of historic charm. Forced air heating. 1 full bath. Lots of storage in the basement and 1 detached garage. Washer/dryer hooks included in basement. Available Now; 12-18 month lease. $1,995.00 per month, resident is responsible for all utilities; Pets considered. There is a $200.00 Pet Fee Non-refundable fee per pet, 25lbs under is $25.00 pet rent per pet per month, over 25lbs is $50 pet rent per pet per month. Click on the link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/D6vGdl3eettS . Directions: Speer Blvd north to 29th Ave west down to Julian St. Turn north on Julian St down to 30th Ave. Click the link above to view our photos and video of this property. Contact our office to schedule a showing and get pre-qualified at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com.
Associated Brokers Realty, Inc.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3383 West 30th Avenue have any available units?
3383 West 30th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3383 West 30th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3383 West 30th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3383 West 30th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3383 West 30th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3383 West 30th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3383 West 30th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3383 West 30th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3383 West 30th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3383 West 30th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3383 West 30th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3383 West 30th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3383 West 30th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3383 West 30th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3383 West 30th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3383 West 30th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3383 West 30th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
