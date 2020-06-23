3383 West 30th Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful historic home and perfect location! This 2 bedroom single home is just two blocks from Highlands Square and all its restaurants and shops. Only 1.5 miles from downtown with great bike and bus access. Very close to exciting LoHI and Sloan's Lake. Dining has built in shelves in dining and living room. Hardwood floors and lots of historic charm. Forced air heating. 1 full bath. Lots of storage in the basement and 1 detached garage. Washer/dryer hooks included in basement. Available Now; 12-18 month lease. $1,995.00 per month, resident is responsible for all utilities; Pets considered. There is a $200.00 Pet Fee Non-refundable fee per pet, 25lbs under is $25.00 pet rent per pet per month, over 25lbs is $50 pet rent per pet per month. Click on the link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/D6vGdl3eettS . Directions: Speer Blvd north to 29th Ave west down to Julian St. Turn north on Julian St down to 30th Ave. Click the link above to view our photos and video of this property. Contact our office to schedule a showing and get pre-qualified at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com.

Associated Brokers Realty, Inc.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.