3344 N Race St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

GREAT Neighborhood: City Park North/ Whittier ~ this Beautiful BUNGALOW has Lots of Original CHARM with Custom Built-ins, Fireplace, Wood Floors ~ plus Finished Basement, Private Yard, 1-car Garage ~ 2 bedrooms up, 1 non-conforming bedroom down plus Family Room, Laundry Room ~ 2 bathrooms ~ about 1460 finished Square Feet ~ Newer Kitchen and Baths, Stainless Steel Appliances, Enclosed Back Porch ~ Washer/dryer included ~ PETS: One well-behaved Adult Dog under 30 pounds allowed with owner's approval (extra fee/deposit) ~ Yard/landscape being cleaned up.



FANTASTIC LOCATION: 5 minutes to CITY PARK, 5 minutes to RINO & Downtown ~ EASY ACCESS to I-70, I-25, Stapleton.



AVAILABLE: June 1

LOCATION: 3344 Race St, Denver

RENT: $2295

DEPOSIT: $2295

LEASE TERM: 12 or 24 months

(no smoking, no pot)



For a Showing contact PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378.