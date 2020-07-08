All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3344 N Race St
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:30 AM

3344 N Race St

3344 Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

3344 Race Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
GREAT Neighborhood: City Park North/ Whittier ~ this Beautiful BUNGALOW has Lots of Original CHARM with Custom Built-ins, Fireplace, Wood Floors ~ plus Finished Basement, Private Yard, 1-car Garage ~ 2 bedrooms up, 1 non-conforming bedroom down plus Family Room, Laundry Room ~ 2 bathrooms ~ about 1460 finished Square Feet ~ Newer Kitchen and Baths, Stainless Steel Appliances, Enclosed Back Porch ~ Washer/dryer included ~ PETS: One well-behaved Adult Dog under 30 pounds allowed with owner's approval (extra fee/deposit) ~ Yard/landscape being cleaned up.

FANTASTIC LOCATION: 5 minutes to CITY PARK, 5 minutes to RINO & Downtown ~ EASY ACCESS to I-70, I-25, Stapleton.

AVAILABLE: June 1
LOCATION: 3344 Race St, Denver
RENT: $2295
DEPOSIT: $2295
LEASE TERM: 12 or 24 months
(no smoking, no pot)

For a Showing contact PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3344 N Race St have any available units?
3344 N Race St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3344 N Race St have?
Some of 3344 N Race St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3344 N Race St currently offering any rent specials?
3344 N Race St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3344 N Race St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3344 N Race St is pet friendly.
Does 3344 N Race St offer parking?
Yes, 3344 N Race St offers parking.
Does 3344 N Race St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3344 N Race St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3344 N Race St have a pool?
No, 3344 N Race St does not have a pool.
Does 3344 N Race St have accessible units?
No, 3344 N Race St does not have accessible units.
Does 3344 N Race St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3344 N Race St does not have units with dishwashers.

