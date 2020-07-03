3340 Dexter Street

Amenities

3340 Dexter St, Denver, CO 80207 - Available September 1st!



This one will go quickly! Awesome 3BR house close to Colorado Blvd, just 10 minutes to downtown and close to parks, restaurants, and shopping. Hardwood floors in the living areas and wood cabinets in the newer kitchen! Wood burning fireplace makes a great gathering area in the living room. Step into the backyard and entertain friends or throw ball with your four-legged friends!



Features:

- Hardwood floors!

- Large backyard!

- Garage

- Washer/dryer included!

- Free parking

- Wood burning fireplace!

- Quiet street

- Just one block to the bus stop



Rent: $1,995

Deposit: $1,995

Application: $35

Utilities: resident responsible

Pets: $200 pet fee + $20/month pet rent. Breed restrictions apply.



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group.



Apply now! https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=5de1f85b-10f7-48e0-98e3-eb8842e0271c&source=Website



To schedule your showing call, text, or email Nick Leuck @ (720) 924-1688, nick.leuck@realatlas.com



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.