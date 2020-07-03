All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3340 Dexter Street

3340 North Dexter Street · No Longer Available
Location

3340 North Dexter Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3340 Dexter St, Denver, CO 80207 - Available September 1st!

This one will go quickly! Awesome 3BR house close to Colorado Blvd, just 10 minutes to downtown and close to parks, restaurants, and shopping. Hardwood floors in the living areas and wood cabinets in the newer kitchen! Wood burning fireplace makes a great gathering area in the living room. Step into the backyard and entertain friends or throw ball with your four-legged friends!

Features:
- Hardwood floors!
- Large backyard!
- Garage
- Washer/dryer included!
- Free parking
- Wood burning fireplace!
- Quiet street
- Just one block to the bus stop

Rent: $1,995
Deposit: $1,995
Application: $35
Utilities: resident responsible
Pets: $200 pet fee + $20/month pet rent. Breed restrictions apply.

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group.

Apply now! https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=5de1f85b-10f7-48e0-98e3-eb8842e0271c&source=Website

To schedule your showing call, text, or email Nick Leuck @ (720) 924-1688, nick.leuck@realatlas.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $35, Available 9/1/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3340 Dexter Street have any available units?
3340 Dexter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3340 Dexter Street have?
Some of 3340 Dexter Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3340 Dexter Street currently offering any rent specials?
3340 Dexter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 Dexter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3340 Dexter Street is pet friendly.
Does 3340 Dexter Street offer parking?
Yes, 3340 Dexter Street offers parking.
Does 3340 Dexter Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3340 Dexter Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 Dexter Street have a pool?
No, 3340 Dexter Street does not have a pool.
Does 3340 Dexter Street have accessible units?
No, 3340 Dexter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 Dexter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3340 Dexter Street does not have units with dishwashers.

