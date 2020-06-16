3295 BLAKE ST. #102

Amenities
Live/work in RINO 2bd/2ba - Now Showing a one of a kind 1,596sq ft 2-story live / work loft in the fastest growing Zip-code in Denver 80205! Currently used as a residence but the flexible zoning may allow you to run your business here too (HOA approval required).
Features-
1 Assigned garage space
Stainless Appliances
Floating Staircase
Dog Friendly owners
Stack-able Digital Washer Dryer
250 Sq Ft Patio Space (not included in sq footage)
Large Master Suite with Closet Organizer
Second Bedroom
4 Sliding Glass Doors (they really bring the outside in)
Walking Distance to Light rail (A Line), 8 Breweries, Creme' Coffee, The Source, Mod Market, Tons of other local businesses
Month rent $2695
Security Deposit $2000
Application fee per person over 18 $45.00
Pet rent $50 a month
Non refundable pet cleaning fee due with deposit $100
To schedule a showing please text Janel 720-610-7118
More details & Apply online: http://hmtfmanagement.com/vacancy/
This listing is Provided by Janel Anderson-Realtor(tm) of Home Treasure Finders, Inc.
https://www.hometreasurefinders.com/management/vacancies/
