Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

3295 BLAKE ST. #102

Location

3295 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
accessible
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Live/work in RINO 2bd/2ba - Now Showing a one of a kind 1,596sq ft 2-story live / work loft in the fastest growing Zip-code in Denver 80205! Currently used as a residence but the flexible zoning may allow you to run your business here too (HOA approval required).

Features-
1 Assigned garage space
Stainless Appliances
Floating Staircase
Dog Friendly owners
Stack-able Digital Washer Dryer
250 Sq Ft Patio Space (not included in sq footage)
Large Master Suite with Closet Organizer
Second Bedroom
4 Sliding Glass Doors (they really bring the outside in)

Walking Distance to Light rail (A Line), 8 Breweries, Creme' Coffee, The Source, Mod Market, Tons of other local businesses

Month rent $2695
Security Deposit $2000
Application fee per person over 18 $45.00
Pet rent $50 a month
Non refundable pet cleaning fee due with deposit $100

To schedule a showing please text Janel 720-610-7118

More details & Apply online: http://hmtfmanagement.com/vacancy/
This listing is Provided by Janel Anderson-Realtor(tm) of Home Treasure Finders, Inc.
https://www.hometreasurefinders.com/management/vacancies/
The Fair Housing Act prohibits property owners, financial institutions and landlords from discriminating against prospective tenants or buyers on the basis of race, religion, national origin, sex, family status or disability.

(RLNE3183861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

