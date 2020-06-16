3295 BLAKE ST. #102

Amenities

Live/work in RINO 2bd/2ba - Now Showing a one of a kind 1,596sq ft 2-story live / work loft in the fastest growing Zip-code in Denver 80205! Currently used as a residence but the flexible zoning may allow you to run your business here too (HOA approval required).



Features-

1 Assigned garage space

Stainless Appliances

Floating Staircase

Dog Friendly owners

Stack-able Digital Washer Dryer

250 Sq Ft Patio Space (not included in sq footage)

Large Master Suite with Closet Organizer

Second Bedroom

4 Sliding Glass Doors (they really bring the outside in)



Walking Distance to Light rail (A Line), 8 Breweries, Creme' Coffee, The Source, Mod Market, Tons of other local businesses



Month rent $2695

Security Deposit $2000

Application fee per person over 18 $45.00

Pet rent $50 a month

Non refundable pet cleaning fee due with deposit $100



To schedule a showing please text Janel 720-610-7118



More details & Apply online: http://hmtfmanagement.com/vacancy/

The Fair Housing Act prohibits property owners, financial institutions and landlords from discriminating against prospective tenants or buyers on the basis of race, religion, national origin, sex, family status or disability.



