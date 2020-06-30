3235 N Pecos St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities community garden parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss out on this hidden gem! Walking distance to Downtown Denver! City views from your front porch! - Sign up for a showing here>>>

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as August 14th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



This very cool LoHi 2-bedroom / 1-bath single-level duplex bungalow features a shotgun-style layout. Other features include a xeriscaped front yard (little or no maintenance required!) and small gardening area with a sizable, covered front porch. Professionally-shampooed carpet throughout the bedrooms and living area. Lots of windows! Residents will enjoy the large, open kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups, and breakfast nook/dining area. 1-2 off-alley parking spots available behind the duplex; street parking is also readily available. Community garden across the street! Walk to LoHi hot spots like the Avanti rooftop, Root Down and Linger! Resident(s) are responsible for setting up gas, trash, and electricity in their own name(s). Water/sewer is an additional $30/month. Washer/dryer hookups only. Pets Allowed



*Please note: This home has an open floor plan (shotgun layout) and no doors between bedrooms. The washer, dryer, and dishwasher are not included.



