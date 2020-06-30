All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:54 PM

3235 N Pecos St

3235 Pecos Street · No Longer Available
Location

3235 Pecos Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
community garden
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this hidden gem! Walking distance to Downtown Denver! City views from your front porch! - Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://secure.rently.com/properties/937501?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as August 14th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This very cool LoHi 2-bedroom / 1-bath single-level duplex bungalow features a shotgun-style layout. Other features include a xeriscaped front yard (little or no maintenance required!) and small gardening area with a sizable, covered front porch. Professionally-shampooed carpet throughout the bedrooms and living area. Lots of windows! Residents will enjoy the large, open kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups, and breakfast nook/dining area. 1-2 off-alley parking spots available behind the duplex; street parking is also readily available. Community garden across the street! Walk to LoHi hot spots like the Avanti rooftop, Root Down and Linger! Resident(s) are responsible for setting up gas, trash, and electricity in their own name(s). Water/sewer is an additional $30/month. Washer/dryer hookups only. Pets Allowed

*Please note: This home has an open floor plan (shotgun layout) and no doors between bedrooms. The washer, dryer, and dishwasher are not included.

For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com

(RLNE4994334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 N Pecos St have any available units?
3235 N Pecos St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3235 N Pecos St have?
Some of 3235 N Pecos St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3235 N Pecos St currently offering any rent specials?
3235 N Pecos St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 N Pecos St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3235 N Pecos St is pet friendly.
Does 3235 N Pecos St offer parking?
Yes, 3235 N Pecos St offers parking.
Does 3235 N Pecos St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3235 N Pecos St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 N Pecos St have a pool?
No, 3235 N Pecos St does not have a pool.
Does 3235 N Pecos St have accessible units?
No, 3235 N Pecos St does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 N Pecos St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3235 N Pecos St has units with dishwashers.

