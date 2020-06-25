All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

3233 Vallejo St

3233 Vallejo Street · No Longer Available
Location

3233 Vallejo Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
2BR APT Historic Highland LoHi Northwest Denver - Property Id: 206110

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment.
800 Square feet.
Large living room.
Breakfast bar divides living room and kitchen.
Open floor plan for dining room, kitchen, and living room.
1 Reserved parking space in carriage lot.
10' Ceilings.
Natural light.
Hardwood floors.
Newer quiet Bosche dishwasher.
Coax wired in 3 rooms.
Secured building.
Door buzzer and intercom for front door.
Rent includes water, heat, trash, recycling.
Tenant pays electric.
2nd floor apartment of unique 3 floor historic building.
Shared washer and dryer on first floor.
Community shared lawn, garden and patio.
No elevator.
No AC installed.
No smoking.
No pets.
No subletting policy.

Lifestyle
Walking distance to Coors Field, Mile High Stadium, and the Pepsi Center.
Walking distance to LoHi, Downtown Denver, Commons Park, Confluence Park, and Highland Bridge.
Walking and biking distance to MSCD and UCD.
Easy access to I-25 and I-70.
Blocks from great restaurants, coffee shops, and boutiques.
RTD lines 32 and 44.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206110
Property Id 206110

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5673182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 Vallejo St have any available units?
3233 Vallejo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3233 Vallejo St have?
Some of 3233 Vallejo St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3233 Vallejo St currently offering any rent specials?
3233 Vallejo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 Vallejo St pet-friendly?
No, 3233 Vallejo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3233 Vallejo St offer parking?
Yes, 3233 Vallejo St offers parking.
Does 3233 Vallejo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3233 Vallejo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 Vallejo St have a pool?
No, 3233 Vallejo St does not have a pool.
Does 3233 Vallejo St have accessible units?
No, 3233 Vallejo St does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 Vallejo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3233 Vallejo St has units with dishwashers.
