3233 Vallejo St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking coffee bar

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking

2BR APT Historic Highland LoHi Northwest Denver - Property Id: 206110



2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment.

800 Square feet.

Large living room.

Breakfast bar divides living room and kitchen.

Open floor plan for dining room, kitchen, and living room.

1 Reserved parking space in carriage lot.

10' Ceilings.

Natural light.

Hardwood floors.

Newer quiet Bosche dishwasher.

Coax wired in 3 rooms.

Secured building.

Door buzzer and intercom for front door.

Rent includes water, heat, trash, recycling.

Tenant pays electric.

2nd floor apartment of unique 3 floor historic building.

Shared washer and dryer on first floor.

Community shared lawn, garden and patio.

No elevator.

No AC installed.

No smoking.

No pets.

No subletting policy.



Lifestyle

Walking distance to Coors Field, Mile High Stadium, and the Pepsi Center.

Walking distance to LoHi, Downtown Denver, Commons Park, Confluence Park, and Highland Bridge.

Walking and biking distance to MSCD and UCD.

Easy access to I-25 and I-70.

Blocks from great restaurants, coffee shops, and boutiques.

RTD lines 32 and 44.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206110

Property Id 206110



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5673182)