3163 West 17th Ave

Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom unit in Triplex - Near Broncos Stadium - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath - middle unit of a triplex. Fenced back yard. Good starter apartment. Three blocks from Mile High Stadium. Off street parking space. Easy access to public transportation on Federal Blvd. Close to all amenities.
* Resident pays electric and gas - owner pays water and trash
* Ready to move into TODAY!
* Sorry - this owner does not accept Section 8 or pets
Offered for lease by SWAN Enterprises and Consulting, Teri Marquantte, Broker
