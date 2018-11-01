All apartments in Denver
3163 West 17th Ave

3163 West 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3163 West 17th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom unit in Triplex - Near Broncos Stadium - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath - middle unit of a triplex. Fenced back yard. Good starter apartment. Three blocks from Mile High Stadium. Off street parking space. Easy access to public transportation on Federal Blvd. Close to all amenities.

* Resident pays electric and gas - owner pays water and trash
* Ready to move into TODAY!
* Sorry - this owner does not accept Section 8 or pets

Offered for lease by SWAN Enterprises and Consulting, Teri Marquantte, Broker

(RLNE4460650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3163 West 17th Ave have any available units?
3163 West 17th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3163 West 17th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3163 West 17th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3163 West 17th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3163 West 17th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3163 West 17th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3163 West 17th Ave offers parking.
Does 3163 West 17th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3163 West 17th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3163 West 17th Ave have a pool?
No, 3163 West 17th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3163 West 17th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3163 West 17th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3163 West 17th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3163 West 17th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3163 West 17th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3163 West 17th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

