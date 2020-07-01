3143 Vallejo St

Amenities

AVAILABLE 05/22/2020



12 Month Lease Term!



This very modern 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located in the Highlands neighborhood just blocks away from the best bars and restaurants that the Highlands has to offer.



This townhouse features hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms, custom modern kitchen cabinets, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, stainless steel appliances and an attached 2 car garage !!! Enjoy relaxing on the huge private rooftop patio. Large windows provide lots of natural light !



Included:

Washer and dryer

2 car attached garage

Water/sewer/trash



PETS: small dog considered with qualified applicant and owner approval. If approved, $350 refundable pet deposit required. NO CATS PLEASE.



For Showings, call or TEXT Natasha @ 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com *government issued photo ID is required in order to tour*



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.