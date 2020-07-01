All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3143 Vallejo St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3143 Vallejo St
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:36 AM

3143 Vallejo St

3143 Vallejo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3143 Vallejo Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 05/22/2020

12 Month Lease Term!

This very modern 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located in the Highlands neighborhood just blocks away from the best bars and restaurants that the Highlands has to offer.

This townhouse features hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms, custom modern kitchen cabinets, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, stainless steel appliances and an attached 2 car garage !!! Enjoy relaxing on the huge private rooftop patio. Large windows provide lots of natural light !

Included:
Washer and dryer
2 car attached garage
Water/sewer/trash

PETS: small dog considered with qualified applicant and owner approval. If approved, $350 refundable pet deposit required. NO CATS PLEASE.

For Showings, call or TEXT Natasha @ 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com *government issued photo ID is required in order to tour*

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3143 Vallejo St have any available units?
3143 Vallejo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3143 Vallejo St have?
Some of 3143 Vallejo St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3143 Vallejo St currently offering any rent specials?
3143 Vallejo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 Vallejo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3143 Vallejo St is pet friendly.
Does 3143 Vallejo St offer parking?
Yes, 3143 Vallejo St offers parking.
Does 3143 Vallejo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3143 Vallejo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 Vallejo St have a pool?
No, 3143 Vallejo St does not have a pool.
Does 3143 Vallejo St have accessible units?
No, 3143 Vallejo St does not have accessible units.
Does 3143 Vallejo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3143 Vallejo St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr
Denver, CO 80230
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl
Denver, CO 80238
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street
Denver, CO 80222

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University