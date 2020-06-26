3131 W Conejos Pl

Amenities
Available 04/01/20 Master bedroom w/ 2 roommates - Property Id: 144758
Master bedroom, $1300, flat rate and includes all utilities
(view of the mountains) walk-in closet and full bathroom in new townhome in Sloan Lake which is available starting April, 1st 2020 or later
Light and bright end unit, looking for a fun person to join 2 other roommates and enjoy living near the lake. I like to keep the place clean and low-key during the week. More of a pre-game spot if anything on the weekends.
Location - About 0.5 miles from Sloans Lake and 0.5 miles to the light rail station - you can bike or light rail to work downtown - 2 miles from REI/Lohi, 2.7 miles from Union Station
Myself, https://www.facebook.com/brett.chambers.56 -Healthcare Admin worker who enjoys sports and more so the mountains. I stay active but I enjoy the breweries and restaurants around the lake and downtown on weekends.
The pictures are staged but I have nice furniture of my own and will get a security system and door lock in place. Bedrooms will be up to yourself
No smoking or pets
