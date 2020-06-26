All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:01 AM

3131 W Conejos Pl

3131 West Conejos Place · No Longer Available
Location

3131 West Conejos Place, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 04/01/20 Master bedroom w/ 2 roommates - Property Id: 144758

Master bedroom, $1300, flat rate and includes all utilities
(view of the mountains) walk-in closet and full bathroom in new townhome in Sloan Lake which is available starting April, 1st 2020 or later

Light and bright end unit, looking for a fun person to join 2 other roommates and enjoy living near the lake. I like to keep the place clean and low-key during the week. More of a pre-game spot if anything on the weekends.

Location - About 0.5 miles from Sloans Lake and 0.5 miles to the light rail station - you can bike or light rail to work downtown - 2 miles from REI/Lohi, 2.7 miles from Union Station

Myself, https://www.facebook.com/brett.chambers.56 -Healthcare Admin worker who enjoys sports and more so the mountains. I stay active but I enjoy the breweries and restaurants around the lake and downtown on weekends.

The pictures are staged but I have nice furniture of my own and will get a security system and door lock in place. Bedrooms will be up to yourself

No smoking or pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144758
Property Id 144758

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5653362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 W Conejos Pl have any available units?
3131 W Conejos Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 W Conejos Pl have?
Some of 3131 W Conejos Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 W Conejos Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3131 W Conejos Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 W Conejos Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3131 W Conejos Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3131 W Conejos Pl offer parking?
No, 3131 W Conejos Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3131 W Conejos Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3131 W Conejos Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 W Conejos Pl have a pool?
No, 3131 W Conejos Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3131 W Conejos Pl have accessible units?
No, 3131 W Conejos Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 W Conejos Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3131 W Conejos Pl has units with dishwashers.

