All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404

3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Belcaro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Denver, CO 80209
Belcaro

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
pet friendly
14th Floor 2 bed/2 bath with VIEWS! - This spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo has incredible south and west mountain views. This condo is available now. 1349 square feet of living space. Floor to ceiling windows throughout for STELLAR views!. Parquet floors with warm hues and neutral paint. Updated kitchen and baths, additional storage, tons of HOA amenities, exercise room, pool, shared laundry, elevator access, 1 underground garage parking space with additional open lot parking available. This building does not allow pets! Close to Cherry Creek, downtown, shopping and dining.
Call to schedule a showing in this quiet community today!
Tenant pays: Electric/Cable/Internet
12 Month lease minimum.
NO smoking of any kind.
1st and security deposit to move in.
$40 application fee per lease signer .
{{{Moving hours: 8am-5pm Mon-Fri; 8am-12pm on Saturday - NO moves Saturday after NOON, Sunday, or Holidays.
Move-In must be scheduled with the HOA at least (3) days prior to your intended move. A $300 deposit (refundable if no damage occurs) and a $100 fee (non-refundable) must be paid to the HOA manager prior to your move.}}}
Tenant must provide proof of rental insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4071068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404 have any available units?
3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404 have?
Some of 3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404 currently offering any rent specials?
3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404 is pet friendly.
Does 3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404 offer parking?
Yes, 3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404 offers parking.
Does 3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404 have a pool?
Yes, 3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404 has a pool.
Does 3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404 have accessible units?
No, 3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404 does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
24 PLACE
2421 S Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80210
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University