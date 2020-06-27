3100 E Cherry Creek South Dr #1404

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage internet access pet friendly

14th Floor 2 bed/2 bath with VIEWS! - This spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo has incredible south and west mountain views. This condo is available now. 1349 square feet of living space. Floor to ceiling windows throughout for STELLAR views!. Parquet floors with warm hues and neutral paint. Updated kitchen and baths, additional storage, tons of HOA amenities, exercise room, pool, shared laundry, elevator access, 1 underground garage parking space with additional open lot parking available. This building does not allow pets! Close to Cherry Creek, downtown, shopping and dining.

Call to schedule a showing in this quiet community today!

Tenant pays: Electric/Cable/Internet

12 Month lease minimum.

NO smoking of any kind.

1st and security deposit to move in.

$40 application fee per lease signer .

{{{Moving hours: 8am-5pm Mon-Fri; 8am-12pm on Saturday - NO moves Saturday after NOON, Sunday, or Holidays.

Move-In must be scheduled with the HOA at least (3) days prior to your intended move. A $300 deposit (refundable if no damage occurs) and a $100 fee (non-refundable) must be paid to the HOA manager prior to your move.}}}

Tenant must provide proof of rental insurance.



No Pets Allowed



