All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 310 S Newton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Denver, CO
310 S Newton St
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:17 AM
310 S Newton St
310 South Newton Street
No Longer Available
Location
310 South Newton Street, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
This end ground level unit includes a washer/dryer, dishwashing machine, an off street parking space, plus water and power is included for only $900/month. Hurry this unit won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 310 S Newton St have any available units?
310 S Newton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 310 S Newton St currently offering any rent specials?
310 S Newton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 S Newton St pet-friendly?
No, 310 S Newton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 310 S Newton St offer parking?
Yes, 310 S Newton St offers parking.
Does 310 S Newton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 S Newton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 S Newton St have a pool?
No, 310 S Newton St does not have a pool.
Does 310 S Newton St have accessible units?
No, 310 S Newton St does not have accessible units.
Does 310 S Newton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 S Newton St has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 S Newton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 S Newton St does not have units with air conditioning.
