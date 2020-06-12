All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3030 W. 19th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3030 W. 19th Ave.
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

3030 W. 19th Ave.

3030 West 19th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3030 West 19th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3030 W. 19th Ave. Available 10/23/19 Jefferson Park/Sloans Lake Townhome - This 1403 sq ft dwelling, just built in 2016, takes urban living to the next level. Open concept kitchen and living area features designer finishes, quartz countertops, Kitchenaid appliances (gas stove), a powder room and a private balcony. Upstairs, youll find 2 carpeted bedrooms, each with private bathrooms plus another balcony in the master bedroom. Attached 2 car garage and plenty of storage space. To top it all off, there is a massive 458 sq ft rooftop deck with a gas fire pit and nice patio furniture overlooking the city skyline and the Rocky Mountains! You cant beat the locationonly a half mile from both Jefferson Park and Sloans Lake, easy access to I-25, and just 5 minutes from Downtown, Highlands and LoHi! Management company takes care of landscaping and snow removal.This unit wont be available for long. Call to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE5170114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 W. 19th Ave. have any available units?
3030 W. 19th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 W. 19th Ave. have?
Some of 3030 W. 19th Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 W. 19th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3030 W. 19th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 W. 19th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 W. 19th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3030 W. 19th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3030 W. 19th Ave. offers parking.
Does 3030 W. 19th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 W. 19th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 W. 19th Ave. have a pool?
No, 3030 W. 19th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3030 W. 19th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3030 W. 19th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 W. 19th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 W. 19th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1170 Logan
1170 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Cadence
1920 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209
Columbine East
1201 Columbine St
Denver, CO 80206
Aster Conservatory Green
9095 East 47th Avenue
Denver, CO 80239
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
Nuvo
1211 Vine St
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University