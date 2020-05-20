All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 3 2019 at 9:33 AM

3025 Albion St

3025 Albion Street · No Longer Available
Location

3025 Albion Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come check out this Park Hill Tudor and make it your home. Full of character and charm that can only be found in this older Denver homes. Built in the 1930s, it features hardwood floors throughout the main level, decorative fireplace, ceiling fans. Enter into the home into the living room which opens to a dining room with updated light fixtures. The kitchen has clean, white cabinets that have plenty of space for storage. All stainless steel appliances are included, with dishwasher and microwave.

Two bedrooms on the main floor with an updated full bathroom in between. The basement is finished out with carpeting and can be used as additional family room or playroom. There is a third bedroom in the basement as well that is non-conforming. Additional fridge in the basement for tenant use as well. A second full bath with clean subway tile and pedestal sink makes this a bonus bath not found in many comparable homes. Laundry room in basement with washer and dryer included for tenant use.

Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather with a very spacious backyard for Denver city living. Mature trees, lots of grass and a nice patio that wraps around the side of the home as well. Fully fenced in for all of your furry friends that are welcome in this home. A small driveway and one-car garage on the side of the house for additional storage so you can avoid street parking.

The house is close proximity to City Park, Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Long Table Brewhouse, Em's Ice Cream and lots of retail and restaurants. Easy access to downtown and a new RTD train station at 40th and Colorado.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
http://pmielevation.info/3025-ALBION-ST-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Albion St have any available units?
3025 Albion St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3025 Albion St have?
Some of 3025 Albion St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Albion St currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Albion St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Albion St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3025 Albion St is pet friendly.
Does 3025 Albion St offer parking?
Yes, 3025 Albion St offers parking.
Does 3025 Albion St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3025 Albion St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Albion St have a pool?
No, 3025 Albion St does not have a pool.
Does 3025 Albion St have accessible units?
No, 3025 Albion St does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Albion St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3025 Albion St has units with dishwashers.
