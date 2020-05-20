3025 Albion St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come check out this Park Hill Tudor and make it your home. Full of character and charm that can only be found in this older Denver homes. Built in the 1930s, it features hardwood floors throughout the main level, decorative fireplace, ceiling fans. Enter into the home into the living room which opens to a dining room with updated light fixtures. The kitchen has clean, white cabinets that have plenty of space for storage. All stainless steel appliances are included, with dishwasher and microwave.



Two bedrooms on the main floor with an updated full bathroom in between. The basement is finished out with carpeting and can be used as additional family room or playroom. There is a third bedroom in the basement as well that is non-conforming. Additional fridge in the basement for tenant use as well. A second full bath with clean subway tile and pedestal sink makes this a bonus bath not found in many comparable homes. Laundry room in basement with washer and dryer included for tenant use.



Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather with a very spacious backyard for Denver city living. Mature trees, lots of grass and a nice patio that wraps around the side of the home as well. Fully fenced in for all of your furry friends that are welcome in this home. A small driveway and one-car garage on the side of the house for additional storage so you can avoid street parking.



The house is close proximity to City Park, Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Long Table Brewhouse, Em's Ice Cream and lots of retail and restaurants. Easy access to downtown and a new RTD train station at 40th and Colorado.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

http://pmielevation.info/3025-ALBION-ST-VIRTUAL-TOUR



