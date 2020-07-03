All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3008 Cook Street

3008 North Cook Street · No Longer Available
Location

3008 North Cook Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**This property has been leased and is no longer available for showings**

Entire property renovation completed in 2014. Open floor plan, which features a master bathroom suite with large shower, high end finishes throughout, a built-in desk in basement, and large 2-car garage plus separate fenced carport.
Swamp cooler keeps this home cool in the summer!
Large backyard with patio perfect for entertaining!
Equipped with smart home devices (door locks, cameras, thermostat, door & window security, etc.) . Minutes from downtown and medical district!
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $65/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No dangerous dogs.
Pet fee $35/month for 1-2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,265.25, Available 8/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Cook Street have any available units?
3008 Cook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 Cook Street have?
Some of 3008 Cook Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Cook Street currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Cook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Cook Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 Cook Street is pet friendly.
Does 3008 Cook Street offer parking?
Yes, 3008 Cook Street offers parking.
Does 3008 Cook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Cook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Cook Street have a pool?
No, 3008 Cook Street does not have a pool.
Does 3008 Cook Street have accessible units?
No, 3008 Cook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Cook Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 Cook Street does not have units with dishwashers.

