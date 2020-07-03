3008 Cook Street

Amenities

**This property has been leased and is no longer available for showings**



Entire property renovation completed in 2014. Open floor plan, which features a master bathroom suite with large shower, high end finishes throughout, a built-in desk in basement, and large 2-car garage plus separate fenced carport.

Swamp cooler keeps this home cool in the summer!

Large backyard with patio perfect for entertaining!

Equipped with smart home devices (door locks, cameras, thermostat, door & window security, etc.) . Minutes from downtown and medical district!

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $65/month.

Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No dangerous dogs.

Pet fee $35/month for 1-2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month’s gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month’s gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.



