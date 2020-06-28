2990 East17th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center gym parking playground pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Luxury rise condo on 12th floor ,garage, storage unit, granite counters, hardwood floors, Washer/Dryer. S/S appliances, balcony, plenty of upgrades, roof top swimming pool, fitness center, business center, theater room, magnificent city and mountain views! This is truly the finest building in Denver and is already known as one of Denver's most exclusive addresses. Located halfway between Cherry Creek and downtown, The Pinnacle puts Denvers most exciting activities just steps from your door. Enjoy a visit to the famous Denver Zoo (with its beloved polar bears) or catch an IMAX movie, Planetarium show or touring exhibit at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Feel like shopping? You're just minutes from the Cherry Creek Shopping District or the charming 16th Street Pedestrian Mall. And if you are fond of the outdoors, Live here and you're next to playgrounds, picnic areas, tennis courts and even an 18-hole golf course. Experience one of Americas finest parks, City Park, with its magnificent 300 acres; jog along its peaceful paths or row its shining lakes.