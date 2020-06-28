All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2990 East17th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2990 East17th Avenue
Last updated October 13 2019 at 2:50 AM

2990 East17th Avenue

2990 E 17th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2990 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Luxury rise condo on 12th floor ,garage, storage unit, granite counters, hardwood floors, Washer/Dryer. S/S appliances, balcony, plenty of upgrades, roof top swimming pool, fitness center, business center, theater room, magnificent city and mountain views! This is truly the finest building in Denver and is already known as one of Denver's most exclusive addresses. Located halfway between Cherry Creek and downtown, The Pinnacle puts Denvers most exciting activities just steps from your door. Enjoy a visit to the famous Denver Zoo (with its beloved polar bears) or catch an IMAX movie, Planetarium show or touring exhibit at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Feel like shopping? You're just minutes from the Cherry Creek Shopping District or the charming 16th Street Pedestrian Mall. And if you are fond of the outdoors, Live here and you're next to playgrounds, picnic areas, tennis courts and even an 18-hole golf course. Experience one of Americas finest parks, City Park, with its magnificent 300 acres; jog along its peaceful paths or row its shining lakes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2990 East17th Avenue have any available units?
2990 East17th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2990 East17th Avenue have?
Some of 2990 East17th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2990 East17th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2990 East17th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2990 East17th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2990 East17th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2990 East17th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2990 East17th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2990 East17th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2990 East17th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2990 East17th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2990 East17th Avenue has a pool.
Does 2990 East17th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2990 East17th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2990 East17th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2990 East17th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St
Denver, CO 80224
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Concord
2459 S York St
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University