All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2944 Zuni St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2944 Zuni St.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2944 Zuni St.

2944 Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2944 Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c1a176a0a0 ---- Check out this amazing top floor 1 bedroom condo in the middle of the Highlands! With a 92 Walk Score!, you'll be able to relax, entertain and enjoy yourself with your large open space that creates many creative design options. Assigned parking spot so you never have to worry about a long walk to your vehicle! The unit comes with stainless steel appliances to include, refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range. Stackable Washer/Dryer in your unit so no more trips to the laundromat! Central AC to keep you cool during those sunny summer days! Located within walking distance to everything the Highlands has to offer and quick access to shopping, dining and cultural outings in the Highlands and downtown Denver! Unit is currently being renovated so new photos soon to come but do not wait to schedule your showing and secure this great home! Rent is $1,800 and minimum deposit of $1,800. Tenant is responsible for electricity in their name and water, sewer, trash and gas are included in rent! Pets are negotiable for this unit, $200 deposit for dogs and $400 for cats. Pet rent of $50/Month. View our 3D tour here! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=B8NGpUE8G6p&brand=0 To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. New Photos coming soon! Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 Zuni St. have any available units?
2944 Zuni St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2944 Zuni St. have?
Some of 2944 Zuni St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2944 Zuni St. currently offering any rent specials?
2944 Zuni St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 Zuni St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2944 Zuni St. is pet friendly.
Does 2944 Zuni St. offer parking?
Yes, 2944 Zuni St. offers parking.
Does 2944 Zuni St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2944 Zuni St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 Zuni St. have a pool?
No, 2944 Zuni St. does not have a pool.
Does 2944 Zuni St. have accessible units?
No, 2944 Zuni St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 Zuni St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2944 Zuni St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80223
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University