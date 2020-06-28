2944 Zuni St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c1a176a0a0 ---- Check out this amazing top floor 1 bedroom condo in the middle of the Highlands! With a 92 Walk Score!, you'll be able to relax, entertain and enjoy yourself with your large open space that creates many creative design options. Assigned parking spot so you never have to worry about a long walk to your vehicle! The unit comes with stainless steel appliances to include, refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range. Stackable Washer/Dryer in your unit so no more trips to the laundromat! Central AC to keep you cool during those sunny summer days! Located within walking distance to everything the Highlands has to offer and quick access to shopping, dining and cultural outings in the Highlands and downtown Denver! Unit is currently being renovated so new photos soon to come but do not wait to schedule your showing and secure this great home! Rent is $1,800 and minimum deposit of $1,800. Tenant is responsible for electricity in their name and water, sewer, trash and gas are included in rent! Pets are negotiable for this unit, $200 deposit for dogs and $400 for cats. Pet rent of $50/Month. View our 3D tour here! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=B8NGpUE8G6p&brand=0 To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. New Photos coming soon! Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/