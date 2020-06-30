2941 Zenobia Street

Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath near Sloan's Lake.

Charming 3-bedroom, 1-bath, 1-car Garage House in Popular Sloan s Lake Park/West Highland

*** Near Parks & Lakes & Trails for your active lifestyle

- Walking distance to downtown Edgewater

- Ten minutes to I-25 and downtown Denver

- Walking distance to Highland 32nd avenue restaurants, shops and bars

- Subdivision: De Lappe Place

- 2 Bedrooms on main level

- 1 Bedroom in the finished basement

- 1 Bath

- Beautifully finished wood floors

- 1 Car garage

- Finished basement with Plank flooring

- New kitchen cabinets

- Dishwasher

- Kitchen sitting area

- Spacious laundry room

- Newer washer and dryer and utility sink

- Den in basement

- Built 1947

- Fenced in backyard

- 998 SQFT Main Level

- 812 SQFT Basement

- ***NO PETS***

- ***NO SMOKING***

SURROUNDING NEIGHBORHOODS;

- West Highland

- Highland Park

- Jefferson Park

- Five Points

SCHOOLS:

- School District: Denver County 1

- Elementary School: Edison

- Middle School: Skinner

- High School: North

MAJOR CROSS STREETS:

- Sheridan Blvd

- W Colfax Ave

- Federal Blvd

- I25

