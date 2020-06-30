2941 Zenobia Street

Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath near Sloan's Lake.
Charming 3-bedroom, 1-bath, 1-car Garage House in Popular Sloan s Lake Park/West Highland
*** Near Parks & Lakes & Trails for your active lifestyle
***
- Walking distance to downtown Edgewater
- Ten minutes to I-25 and downtown Denver
- Walking distance to Highland 32nd avenue restaurants, shops and bars
- Subdivision: De Lappe Place
***
- 2 Bedrooms on main level
- 1 Bedroom in the finished basement
- 1 Bath
- Beautifully finished wood floors
- 1 Car garage
- Finished basement with Plank flooring
- New kitchen cabinets
- Dishwasher
- Kitchen sitting area
- Spacious laundry room
- Newer washer and dryer and utility sink
- Den in basement
- Built 1947
- Fenced in backyard
- 998 SQFT Main Level
- 812 SQFT Basement
-
- ***NO PETS***
- ***NO SMOKING***
***
SURROUNDING NEIGHBORHOODS;
- West Highland
- Highland Park
- Jefferson Park
- Five Points
***
SCHOOLS:
- School District: Denver County 1
- Elementary School: Edison
- Middle School: Skinner
- High School: North
***
MAJOR CROSS STREETS:
- Sheridan Blvd
- W Colfax Ave
- Federal Blvd
- I25
***
- For Qualification & Requirements Please Contact:
Hossein Tolooee, Property Manager
Metro RE Investment Group &
Property Management
390 Interlocken Crescent, Ste 350
Broomfield, CO 80021
720-273-4113
***