2900 York St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Denver Square on a great block in Whittier neighborhood with easy access to downtown. Walking distance to Denver City Park, Denver Zoo and local Whittier Pub hangout.



2 Huge bedrooms upstairs with original hardwood floors. Large bedroom windows to take advantage of the corner end unit daylight. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet. An open first floor plan that features a sunny living room, dining room and kitchen with original hardwood floors. Kitchen is complete with stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher.



Basement offers in unit washer and dryer provided with laundry area and over 600 square feet of additional storage.



The back yard is a gardener and entertainer's dream with a sunny garden and fenced in yard. 6' wood picket fence will keep your pup contained while you tend to you raised planters with existing mature strawberry and blackberry bushes. Plenty of on-street parking along with 2 off street parking spaces with alley access. No smoking allowed. Pets negotiable.