Last updated November 28 2019 at 8:28 AM

2900 York St

2900 York Street · No Longer Available
Location

2900 York Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Denver Square on a great block in Whittier neighborhood with easy access to downtown. Walking distance to Denver City Park, Denver Zoo and local Whittier Pub hangout.

2 Huge bedrooms upstairs with original hardwood floors. Large bedroom windows to take advantage of the corner end unit daylight. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet. An open first floor plan that features a sunny living room, dining room and kitchen with original hardwood floors. Kitchen is complete with stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher.

Basement offers in unit washer and dryer provided with laundry area and over 600 square feet of additional storage.

The back yard is a gardener and entertainer's dream with a sunny garden and fenced in yard. 6' wood picket fence will keep your pup contained while you tend to you raised planters with existing mature strawberry and blackberry bushes. Plenty of on-street parking along with 2 off street parking spaces with alley access. No smoking allowed. Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 York St have any available units?
2900 York St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 York St have?
Some of 2900 York St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 York St currently offering any rent specials?
2900 York St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 York St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 York St is pet friendly.
Does 2900 York St offer parking?
Yes, 2900 York St offers parking.
Does 2900 York St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 York St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 York St have a pool?
No, 2900 York St does not have a pool.
Does 2900 York St have accessible units?
No, 2900 York St does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 York St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 York St has units with dishwashers.
