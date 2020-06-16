All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

2900 S Glencoe St

2900 South Glencoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

2900 South Glencoe Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Gorgeous and charming 2BR/1BA home in the University Hills community! MASSIVE Master Bedroom and MASSIVE fenced in yard with an attached one car garage!

AVAIL 06/15/2020

10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

Details:
2BR/1BA
858 square feet
Wood Plank Flooring
Galley Style Kitchen attached to Dining Room
Large Windows for Ample Natural Light
Appliances include: Refrigerator, Range/Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, and Washer/Dryer
Huge Patio and Enclosed Backyard- Great for Entertaining or Gardening!
Dog Door
Charming Tile Throughout
Work Bench in Garage
Tons of Storage Space
Central A/C

Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, From the Ground Up, and Einstein Bros. Nearby Restaurants include Esters Neighborhood Pub, Kokoro Denver, and Marrakech Grill. Nearby parks include Ash Grove Park, Cook Park, and Prarie Park. Nearby grocery stores include King Soopers, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Sprouts. With convenient access to I-25, S Colorado Blvd, and so much more!

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)

Resident Utilities: Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet.

$1,850 Rent/month - $1,850 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Natasha @ 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 S Glencoe St have any available units?
2900 S Glencoe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 S Glencoe St have?
Some of 2900 S Glencoe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 S Glencoe St currently offering any rent specials?
2900 S Glencoe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 S Glencoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 S Glencoe St is pet friendly.
Does 2900 S Glencoe St offer parking?
Yes, 2900 S Glencoe St does offer parking.
Does 2900 S Glencoe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 S Glencoe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 S Glencoe St have a pool?
No, 2900 S Glencoe St does not have a pool.
Does 2900 S Glencoe St have accessible units?
No, 2900 S Glencoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 S Glencoe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 S Glencoe St has units with dishwashers.
