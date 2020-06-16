2900 S Glencoe St

Amenities
Gorgeous and charming 2BR/1BA home in the University Hills community! MASSIVE Master Bedroom and MASSIVE fenced in yard with an attached one car garage!
AVAIL 06/15/2020
10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
Details:
2BR/1BA
858 square feet
Wood Plank Flooring
Galley Style Kitchen attached to Dining Room
Large Windows for Ample Natural Light
Appliances include: Refrigerator, Range/Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, and Washer/Dryer
Huge Patio and Enclosed Backyard- Great for Entertaining or Gardening!
Dog Door
Charming Tile Throughout
Work Bench in Garage
Tons of Storage Space
Central A/C
Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, From the Ground Up, and Einstein Bros. Nearby Restaurants include Esters Neighborhood Pub, Kokoro Denver, and Marrakech Grill. Nearby parks include Ash Grove Park, Cook Park, and Prarie Park. Nearby grocery stores include King Soopers, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Sprouts. With convenient access to I-25, S Colorado Blvd, and so much more!
DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)
Resident Utilities: Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet.
$1,850 Rent/month - $1,850 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or text Natasha @ 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.