2900 S Glencoe St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Gorgeous and charming 2BR/1BA home in the University Hills community! MASSIVE Master Bedroom and MASSIVE fenced in yard with an attached one car garage!



AVAIL 06/15/2020



10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



Details:

2BR/1BA

858 square feet

Wood Plank Flooring

Galley Style Kitchen attached to Dining Room

Large Windows for Ample Natural Light

Appliances include: Refrigerator, Range/Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, and Washer/Dryer

Huge Patio and Enclosed Backyard- Great for Entertaining or Gardening!

Dog Door

Charming Tile Throughout

Work Bench in Garage

Tons of Storage Space

Central A/C



Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, From the Ground Up, and Einstein Bros. Nearby Restaurants include Esters Neighborhood Pub, Kokoro Denver, and Marrakech Grill. Nearby parks include Ash Grove Park, Cook Park, and Prarie Park. Nearby grocery stores include King Soopers, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Sprouts. With convenient access to I-25, S Colorado Blvd, and so much more!



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)



Resident Utilities: Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet.



$1,850 Rent/month - $1,850 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Natasha @ 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.