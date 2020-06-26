All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

2837 Vallejo St Unit 204

2837 Vallejo Street · No Longer Available
Location

2837 Vallejo Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

online portal
2837 Vallejo St Unit 204 Available 06/16/20 Phenomenal 2BD, 2BA LoHi Condo, Bike to Downtown; Walk to Parks, Breweries, Bars, Restaurants and Shopping - Located in LoHi, one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods, this home features new stainless steel appliances as well as an updated interior that feels both sleek and modern. Enjoy being within walking distance to a plethora of restaurants, bars, breweries, boutique shops and parks. Convenient access to Downtown Denver and the Highlands make this home ideal for residents who want to make the most of living in the Mile High City. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets negotiable
*There is a $70 monthly HOA fee that includes water, sewer, trash and one assigned parking spot.
*There is a $15 HOA move-in fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4914868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2837 Vallejo St Unit 204 have any available units?
2837 Vallejo St Unit 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2837 Vallejo St Unit 204 have?
Some of 2837 Vallejo St Unit 204's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2837 Vallejo St Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
2837 Vallejo St Unit 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2837 Vallejo St Unit 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2837 Vallejo St Unit 204 is pet friendly.
Does 2837 Vallejo St Unit 204 offer parking?
Yes, 2837 Vallejo St Unit 204 offers parking.
Does 2837 Vallejo St Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2837 Vallejo St Unit 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2837 Vallejo St Unit 204 have a pool?
No, 2837 Vallejo St Unit 204 does not have a pool.
Does 2837 Vallejo St Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 2837 Vallejo St Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 2837 Vallejo St Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2837 Vallejo St Unit 204 has units with dishwashers.
