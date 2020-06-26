Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking online portal

2837 Vallejo St Unit 204 Available 06/16/20 Phenomenal 2BD, 2BA LoHi Condo, Bike to Downtown; Walk to Parks, Breweries, Bars, Restaurants and Shopping - Located in LoHi, one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods, this home features new stainless steel appliances as well as an updated interior that feels both sleek and modern. Enjoy being within walking distance to a plethora of restaurants, bars, breweries, boutique shops and parks. Convenient access to Downtown Denver and the Highlands make this home ideal for residents who want to make the most of living in the Mile High City. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets negotiable

*There is a $70 monthly HOA fee that includes water, sewer, trash and one assigned parking spot.

*There is a $15 HOA move-in fee.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



