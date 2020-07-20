2730 S Utica St

Amenities

Updated 3+3bd/2.5ba Harvey Park South - Property Id: 69870



Available 3/8



Wonderful hilltop location with gorgeous views of Bear Valley and Fort Logan. Big yard with louvered patio awning on the back that opens to let light in on a generous back patio, 4 car driveway & sprinkler system. Mowing included. 3 bedrooms on the main level and 3 non-conforming (egress) in the basement. Kitchen is completely updated with matching high-end Kitchen Aid appliances, dual fuel range, stainless exhaust hood, Brazilian pecan flooring. Basement has mostly new everything including luxurious soft carpet & recessed LED lighting. Built-in USB charging everywhere. Power outlets everywhere! Central A/C & Nest WiFi thermostat. New Maytag energy-efficient front loading washer and dryer are rated the best on the market. Garage is a deep 2 car & comes with built-in shelves, big cabinets & a workbench. 12 mo lease. Deposit equal to 1 months rent. Please send an email response telling me about your household, desired moving date & income info.

