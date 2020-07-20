All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2730 S Utica St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2730 S Utica St
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

2730 S Utica St

2730 South Utica Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Harvey Park South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2730 South Utica Street, Denver, CO 80236
Harvey Park South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Updated 3+3bd/2.5ba Harvey Park South - Property Id: 69870

Available 3/8

Wonderful hilltop location with gorgeous views of Bear Valley and Fort Logan. Big yard with louvered patio awning on the back that opens to let light in on a generous back patio, 4 car driveway & sprinkler system. Mowing included. 3 bedrooms on the main level and 3 non-conforming (egress) in the basement. Kitchen is completely updated with matching high-end Kitchen Aid appliances, dual fuel range, stainless exhaust hood, Brazilian pecan flooring. Basement has mostly new everything including luxurious soft carpet & recessed LED lighting. Built-in USB charging everywhere. Power outlets everywhere! Central A/C & Nest WiFi thermostat. New Maytag energy-efficient front loading washer and dryer are rated the best on the market. Garage is a deep 2 car & comes with built-in shelves, big cabinets & a workbench. 12 mo lease. Deposit equal to 1 months rent. Please send an email response telling me about your household, desired moving date & income info.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69870
Property Id 69870

(RLNE4758937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 S Utica St have any available units?
2730 S Utica St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 S Utica St have?
Some of 2730 S Utica St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 S Utica St currently offering any rent specials?
2730 S Utica St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 S Utica St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2730 S Utica St is pet friendly.
Does 2730 S Utica St offer parking?
Yes, 2730 S Utica St offers parking.
Does 2730 S Utica St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2730 S Utica St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 S Utica St have a pool?
No, 2730 S Utica St does not have a pool.
Does 2730 S Utica St have accessible units?
No, 2730 S Utica St does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 S Utica St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2730 S Utica St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1170 Logan
1170 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University