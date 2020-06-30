All apartments in Denver
2702 S Hooker St

2702 South Hooker Street · No Longer Available
Location

2702 South Hooker Street, Denver, CO 80236
Harvey Park South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable Harvey Park two bedroom, one bathroom 900 square foot, ranch style home is off of Federal and Yale, near Loretto Heights Park. The house is close to the South Platte River Trail and minutes from shopping and restaurants. The updated house has a stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher, microwave, and laundry hookups. It also has a 1 car detached garage, hardwood flooring, and a fenced yard with a patio. The home was recently remodeled with new windows, kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, evaporative cooler, and doors.
Features
Deck
Double Pane/Storm Windows
Fenced Yard
Flooring: Hardwood
Parking: Garage - Attached, Garage - Detached, Off street, 1 space, 289 sqft garage
Patio

Standard application with background and credit, $50/applicant.

To set a showing or for question, contact Jana Boozer at Peaks to Plains Property Management 720.766.2449 or office 303.221.7772 ext 218

To apply go to rentdenvernow.com today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 S Hooker St have any available units?
2702 S Hooker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 S Hooker St have?
Some of 2702 S Hooker St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 S Hooker St currently offering any rent specials?
2702 S Hooker St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 S Hooker St pet-friendly?
No, 2702 S Hooker St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2702 S Hooker St offer parking?
Yes, 2702 S Hooker St offers parking.
Does 2702 S Hooker St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 S Hooker St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 S Hooker St have a pool?
No, 2702 S Hooker St does not have a pool.
Does 2702 S Hooker St have accessible units?
No, 2702 S Hooker St does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 S Hooker St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 S Hooker St has units with dishwashers.

