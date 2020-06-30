2702 S Hooker St

Amenities
Adorable Harvey Park two bedroom, one bathroom 900 square foot, ranch style home is off of Federal and Yale, near Loretto Heights Park. The house is close to the South Platte River Trail and minutes from shopping and restaurants. The updated house has a stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher, microwave, and laundry hookups. It also has a 1 car detached garage, hardwood flooring, and a fenced yard with a patio. The home was recently remodeled with new windows, kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, evaporative cooler, and doors.
Features
Deck
Double Pane/Storm Windows
Fenced Yard
Flooring: Hardwood
Parking: Garage - Attached, Garage - Detached, Off street, 1 space, 289 sqft garage
Patio
Standard application with background and credit, $50/applicant.
To set a showing or for question, contact Jana Boozer at Peaks to Plains Property Management 720.766.2449 or office 303.221.7772 ext 218
To apply go to rentdenvernow.com today!