Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Located between two great neighborhoods, the Highlands and Jefferson Park, 2701 Federal is close to shopping and restaurants, including Federal Bar & Grill, Sassafras American Eatery, and Araujo’s. And it’s just a short bike ride to Jefferson Park and the LoHi neighborhood, with easy access to downtown and Lodo. Enjoy newly renovated apartments with brand-new designer kitchens, flooring and bathrooms, and a modern color scheme.