All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2685 S Josephine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2685 S Josephine Street
Last updated April 12 2020 at 4:45 PM

2685 S Josephine Street

2685 South Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2685 South Josephine Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This 3bd/2ba ranch boasts old school charm. Two living spaces including a finished basement with wood burning fire place. A/C, sprinkler system and 2 car garage. Enjoying Colorado's beautiful weather doesn't get any easier with this covered patio and spacious yard. Conveniently located within walking distance of countless restaurants, shops, bars and entertainment. Commuting is simplified with easy access to major roads and highways. Take advantage of the walking trails, pools and recreation at Harvard Gulch, Eisenhower, or Observatory Park. You don't want to miss this home that has it all! For more information please call Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248 ext 103.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2685 S Josephine Street have any available units?
2685 S Josephine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2685 S Josephine Street have?
Some of 2685 S Josephine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2685 S Josephine Street currently offering any rent specials?
2685 S Josephine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2685 S Josephine Street pet-friendly?
No, 2685 S Josephine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2685 S Josephine Street offer parking?
Yes, 2685 S Josephine Street offers parking.
Does 2685 S Josephine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2685 S Josephine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2685 S Josephine Street have a pool?
Yes, 2685 S Josephine Street has a pool.
Does 2685 S Josephine Street have accessible units?
No, 2685 S Josephine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2685 S Josephine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2685 S Josephine Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way
Denver, CO 80022
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive
Denver, CO 80249
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University