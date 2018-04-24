2685 S Josephine Street

Amenities

This 3bd/2ba ranch boasts old school charm. Two living spaces including a finished basement with wood burning fire place. A/C, sprinkler system and 2 car garage. Enjoying Colorado's beautiful weather doesn't get any easier with this covered patio and spacious yard. Conveniently located within walking distance of countless restaurants, shops, bars and entertainment. Commuting is simplified with easy access to major roads and highways. Take advantage of the walking trails, pools and recreation at Harvard Gulch, Eisenhower, or Observatory Park. You don't want to miss this home that has it all! For more information please call Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248 ext 103.