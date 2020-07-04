All apartments in Denver
2676 Perry St

2676 Perry Street · No Longer Available
Location

2676 Perry Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3BD, 2.5 BA Single Family Home with Private Backyard - Fantastic single family home located in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhood. Walk in the front door, to gorgeous hardwood floors and modern finishes throughout. The kitchen offers ample space with granite countertops, cherry wood cabinets, and fantastic sunlight. The combination, living room and dining room have direct access to the back patio. All the bedrooms can be found on the second floor. All the bedrooms boast a large layout, with hardwood floors and great closet space. The back yard offers access to the two car garage, with a covered patio area. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Sorry, no pets allowed.
*All utilities will be the responsibility of the tenant.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a months rent
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com.
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5695271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2676 Perry St have any available units?
2676 Perry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2676 Perry St have?
Some of 2676 Perry St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2676 Perry St currently offering any rent specials?
2676 Perry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2676 Perry St pet-friendly?
No, 2676 Perry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2676 Perry St offer parking?
Yes, 2676 Perry St offers parking.
Does 2676 Perry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2676 Perry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2676 Perry St have a pool?
No, 2676 Perry St does not have a pool.
Does 2676 Perry St have accessible units?
No, 2676 Perry St does not have accessible units.
Does 2676 Perry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2676 Perry St has units with dishwashers.

