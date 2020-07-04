2676 Perry St

Amenities

Charming 3BD, 2.5 BA Single Family Home with Private Backyard - Fantastic single family home located in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhood. Walk in the front door, to gorgeous hardwood floors and modern finishes throughout. The kitchen offers ample space with granite countertops, cherry wood cabinets, and fantastic sunlight. The combination, living room and dining room have direct access to the back patio. All the bedrooms can be found on the second floor. All the bedrooms boast a large layout, with hardwood floors and great closet space. The back yard offers access to the two car garage, with a covered patio area. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Sorry, no pets allowed.

*All utilities will be the responsibility of the tenant.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a months rent

*Listing Broker/Photographer: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com.

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



